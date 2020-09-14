https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/watch-now-the-lefts-insane-cuties-pedo-agenda

Steven covers the #BlackLivesMatter riots in Lancaster as well as the tragic LAPD cop ambush. Then he turns to look at Joe Biden’s complete inability to function without a teleprompter. Finally, we have the latest developments in the drama surrounding Netflix’s Cuties and Democrats signing bills to lower penalties for adults who have sex with minors.

[embedded content]

