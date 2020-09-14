https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/14/what-jake-tapper-calls-out-nba-and-disney-for-licking-chinas-boots-and-enabling-uyghur-genocide-just-like-conservatives-including-donald-trump/

Yesterday, Jake Tapper took some time on CNN’s “State of the Union” to call out Disney for licking the Chinese government’s boots via the live-action “Mulan” remake:

Bravo to @jaketapper for calling out Disney. Not only did it film “Mulan” in areas where 1 million Muslim Uighurs have been herded into camps but they thanked the Chinese regime entities who are doing it. “The big problem is Disney thanking people accused of committing genocide.” pic.twitter.com/4Me0ZS8r61 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) September 13, 2020

Tapper was right to smack Disney around for that.

And then he decided to tweet about it:

Future generations will be ashamed to read how companies that consider themselves progressive such as the @NBA and @Disney joined with conservatives including @realDonaldTrump to sanction concentration camps and human rights abuses by the Chinese government against Muslims. https://t.co/Z64aMTbNe9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 13, 2020

Thank you Jake, for taking a stand❤ — Deborah Johnson (@happymamadeb) September 14, 2020

A stand against … “conservatives including Donald Trump?”

Wait….what? — Can’t you save us, Brittany Spears?!? (@RamseyChris) September 14, 2020

I’m completely confused. Seriously. — Beaverly Hakes (@bph960) September 14, 2020

Drinking again are we, Tapper? — Jackie Vasser (@JackieVasser) September 14, 2020

First of all, Donald Trump having an (R) after his name does not make him a conservative.

And second of all, in what universe have conservatives been defending China for concentration camps and human rights abuses?

I gather there was a typo there and you meant to say the NBA and Disney “did not join with conservatives…” — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) September 14, 2020

We know Jake Tapper probably isn’t a huge Twitchy fan these days, what with us calling him out for nonsense with increasing frequency. But maybe if he read our site and a bunch of other conservative sites, he’d’ve realized that conservatives have been denouncing the ChiComs for their genocidal campaign against the Uyghurs for quite some time now — and denouncing progressive voices that have remained conspicuously silent on it.

Started out as a promising tweet and then I am not sure what happened but man that went off the rails quick. — Gerry (@GerryDales) September 14, 2020

I read that and was like pic.twitter.com/GD28LHvdIH — Jimmy McScallywag (@Jimmy_McJohn) September 14, 2020

Same, man. Same.

We get that Tapper has fully embraced his CNN colleague’s anti-conservative crusade now, but he’s seriously delusional if he thinks he can pin deference to China and willful blindness to their human rights abuses on conservatives.

I’m not sure what this has to do with conservatives? — SeptemberIsAMember (@Buck_McCray) September 13, 2020

I’m glad you’re bringing attention to this matter, but what conservatives have condoned this? Genuinely curious. I haven’t seen examples yet. — Alice Weiss (@AliceWeiss) September 13, 2020

I mean, it was a good start and then halfway through it you decided to make a Biden commercial, despite Biden being MUCH friendlier to China than any conservative. — Gerry (@GerryDales) September 14, 2020

What conservatives or @realDonaldTrump is sanctioning concentration camps. We do not. Although apparently nba and Disney do. — mr jason (@jasonbross) September 14, 2020

Jake Tapper tries so hard to be relevant that he can’t keep his stories or bias straight. As usual, after reading his tweet, all I can say is huh? — Graceful Klutz (@freakinfool) September 14, 2020

