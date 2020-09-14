https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/14/what-jake-tapper-calls-out-nba-and-disney-for-licking-chinas-boots-and-enabling-uyghur-genocide-just-like-conservatives-including-donald-trump/

Yesterday, Jake Tapper took some time on CNN’s “State of the Union” to call out Disney for licking the Chinese government’s boots via the live-action “Mulan” remake:

Tapper was right to smack Disney around for that.

And then he decided to tweet about it:

A stand against … “conservatives including Donald Trump?”

First of all, Donald Trump having an (R) after his name does not make him a conservative.

And second of all, in what universe have conservatives been defending China for concentration camps and human rights abuses?

We know Jake Tapper probably isn’t a huge Twitchy fan these days, what with us calling him out for nonsense with increasing frequency. But maybe if he read our site and a bunch of other conservative sites, he’d’ve realized that conservatives have been denouncing the ChiComs for their genocidal campaign against the Uyghurs for quite some time now — and denouncing progressive voices that have remained conspicuously silent on it.

Same, man. Same.

We get that Tapper has fully embraced his CNN colleague’s anti-conservative crusade now, but he’s seriously delusional if he thinks he can pin deference to China and willful blindness to their human rights abuses on conservatives.

