On Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record number of new confirmed coronavirus infections across the globe.

BBC writes that the global health organization reported 307,930 new cases worldwide over a 24-hour timespan. Notably, the largest increases were seen in the United States and Brazil — two countries leading the world in the volume of COVID-19 cases, reporting more than 6.5 million and 4.3 million cases, respectively.

In between the U.S. and Brazil is India, the second country with the most COVID-19 infections. The country reportedly saw more than 2 million cases occur in August, the highest monthly infection count reported since the pandemic began.

Along with the U.S. and Brazil, India reported some of the highest recently confirmed cases on Sunday.

Worldwide, Johns Hopkins data indicates there are roughly 29 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Prior to Sunday’s spike in global COVID-19 infections, the previous record for a single-day increase in the coronavirus occurred on Sept. 6, when the WHO saw 306,857 positive infections.

The latest data to emerge from the WHO showcases a steady incline in newly confirmed cases worldwide, with the United States’s new case count still trending upward, albeit at slower rates than seen over the summer months.

Deaths in the U.S. have largely plateaued, with the current record high having occurred on April 17, where more than 6,000 Americans died due to the virus.

In total, more than 194,000 Americans have lost their lives during the pandemic.

