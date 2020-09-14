https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/14/who-wants-to-tell-him-clueless-dolt-rob-delaney-gets-hilariously-savage-civics-lesson-on-the-senate-puppets-and-crayons/

We’re starting to wonder if one of the requirements for one of those fancy blue checkmarks on Twitter is a complete lack of understanding when it comes to the very basics and fundamentals of our government. And the number of people (hundreds of thousands!) stupid enough to like what they have to say.

Like this ‘winner’ from Rob Delaney.

Yes, two senators from each state is super racist, Rob.

Derp.

You know the face you make when you *think* your corgi is passing gas but you’re not sure because it could also be your 13-year-old son who is home doing virtual school and keeps laughing like he’s up to something?

Yup, just made that face.

Ouchville.

Seriously, bro.

BECAUSE IT’S RACIST!!!

Repeal the 17th.

Break out the puppets and crayons, folks.

Read a book, dude.

Just make sure it’s an actual Civics book.

***

Related:

‘Facts be DAMNED’: Drew Holden torches Dems, media, and blue-checks over Lancaster narrative in EPIC receipt-filled thread

‘Stop weaponizing your office!’ Richard Grenell puts MEGA-Karen aka Gov. Sisolak in his PLACE for whining about Trump’s Nevada rally

‘ENOUGH!’ Mollie Hemingway UNLOADS on The Atlantic’s Yoni Appelbaum in 1 BRUTAL tweet for pushing Vindman/Russia conspiracy BS

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...