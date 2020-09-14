https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/boss-kamala-harris-speaks-harris-administration-virtual-arizona-speech/

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made the one gaffe a vice presidential nominee should never make when she spoke of a “Harris administration” in a virtual campaign speech Saturday. In normal times this would be seen as a harmless gaffe to have a laugh over. However, with running mate Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s mental condition perceived by observers to have deteriorated this year, such a statement can be seen not as a blunder but as a slip of the mask revealing who would be actually be calling the shots in a Biden-Harris administration. Harris immediately cleaned up the gaffe.

Harris made the comment when she was virtually addressing a round table meeting of Latino small business owners. The “Harris administration” comment was apparently only reported by Ronald J. Hansen with the Arizona Republic.

…”Harris said a Democratic administration, which she called “a Harris administration together with Joe Biden,” would provide $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments for minority-owned businesses, a $15,000 tax credit for first-time home-buyers and allow government-run health insurance to compete with private insurers.”…

Complete sentence: …”A Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the President of the United States, the Biden-Harris administration, will have access, provide access to one hundred billion dollars in low interest loans and investments for minority business owners”…

