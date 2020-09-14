https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/516284-woodward-restricting-travel-from-china-wasnt-trumps-idea

Journalist Bob Woodward said early Monday that restricting travel from China in response to the coronavirus pandemic was not President TrumpDonald John TrumpCrowd aims ‘lock him up’ chant at Obama during Trump rally Nevada governor: Trump ‘taking reckless and selfish actions’ in holding rally Michigan lieutenant governor blasts Trump coronavirus response: He ‘is a liar who has killed people’ MORE’s idea.

Host Savannah Guthrie noted on NBC’s “Today” that Woodward’s book “Rage” claims that Trump implemented the restrictions on the advice of his administration’s health experts, including Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciTrump officials defend president’s coronavirus response amid Woodward revelations Minnesota infectious disease expert: U.S. has ‘another 12 to 14 months of a really hard road ahead of us’ GOP chair defends Trump messaging on masks: ‘To say that he should have known then what we know now isn’t really fair’ MORE, after a Jan. 28 meeting.

“It’s not that President Trump banned travel, people coming from China to the United States. He restricted it, and as we now know, there were some problems and lots of people from China instead of coming to the United States went to Europe and then came into John F. Kennedy airport in New York,” Woodward replied. “And that’s why there was such a firestorm of a virus in New York City at that time.”

Woodward went on to suggest that the president had an opportunity to emphasize the threat of the pandemic days later at his State of the Union address in early February, rather than the passing mention it received.

“He had an opportunity — he’s saying, ‘Well we’re doing everything possible,’” Woodward said. “At that moment if, like, Franklin Roosevelt after Pearl Harbor had told the American people the truth, a lot more could have been done.”

Woodward also again defended his decision to not publicize the president’s comments in February that the virus was “deadly stuff” and airborne.

“In February I thought it was all about China, because the President had told me about a discussion with Chinese President Xi. And if you look at what was known in February, the virus was not on anyone’s mind. No one was suggesting changing behavior,” he said. “Then when it exploded in March, as you know, there were 30,000 new cases a day. Publishing something at that point would not have been telling people anything they didn’t know. They knew very clearly that it was dangerous.”

