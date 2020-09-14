https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/14/youtube-takes-down-interview-on-covid19-with-conservative-dr-scott-atlas-because-it-contradicts-the-world-health-organization/

A few months back, Hoover Institution Murdoch Distinguished Policy Fellow Peter Robinson interviewed Robert Wesson Senior Fellow Dr. Scott Atlas about COVID19 and the efficacy of measures taken to mitigate the spread.

The interview was posted on YouTube, but apparently it didn’t meet YouTube’s high standards. Because, as Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity president and health care policy expert Avik Roy, revealed yesterday, YouTube decided to take it down for being insufficiently respectful of the World Health Organization’s authoritah:

Inquiring minds want to know.

Not according to YouTube:

Does not allow content that contradicts the WHO? Really?

