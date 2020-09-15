https://www.theepochtimes.com/235-former-military-leaders-support-trump-say-democrats-will-leave-us-more-vulnerable_3500095.html

More than 200 retired senior military leaders formally endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection on Monday, saying that the president is “committed to a strong America,” while warning Americans against the policies of the current Democratic Party and Joe Biden.

The 235 former leaders in an open letter (pdf) urged Americans to support Trump, saying the 2020 election presents an “urgently needed opportunity” for Americans to “affirm their devotion to the Constitution of the United States and to the American way of life.”

“We believe that President Donald Trump is committed to a strong America,” they wrote. “As president, he will continue to secure our borders, defeat our adversaries, and restore law and order domestically.”

The group began their letter saying that the president is “the proven leader to confront” the domestic and foreign threats currently testing the nation’s security, as well as the demands of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic that was allowed to spread around the world by China.

“It can be argued that this is the most important election since our country was founded,” they continued. “With the Democratic Party welcoming to socialists and Marxists, our historic way of life is at stake.”

The letter proceeded by pointing out what the military endured under the previous Obama administration when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden served as Vice President.

“During the Obama/Biden administration, America’s armed forces were subjected to a series of ill-considered and debilitating budget cuts. The Democrats have once again pledged to cut defense spending, undermining our military strength,” the letter read.

“The Democrats’ opposition to border security, their pledge to return to the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, their antagonism towards the police and planned cuts to military spending will leave the United States more vulnerable to foreign enemies.

“President Trump’s resolute stands have deterred our enemies from aggression against us and our allies. The proposed defense cuts by the Democrats will, in our professional judgment, create a potentially perilous situation for the United States during a time of great external and internal threats to our Nation.”

The Trump campaign said in a statement that U.S. service members faced neglect under the Obama-Biden Administration and “have finally found a strong advocate in President Trump.”

“The Trump Administration has rebuilt the military, completely overhauled the Department of Veterans Affairs, and launched groundbreaking initiatives to assist military families and prevent veteran suicide,” it said.

“In contrast, Joe Biden’s record on the military and veterans is one of failure: debilitating budget cuts, failed foreign policy decisions, and an inability to provide our nation’s heroes with the quality healthcare they deserve.”

The Epoch Times has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.

Last month, 75 former national security officials and Republican Members of Congress who served under Republican administrations published a statement endorsing Biden and condemning Trump, listing 10 reasons why they believe Trump had “failed” the country and why they think Biden should be elected.

