Monique Craft chugs a beer she stole from elderly couple

Three Black Lives Matter militants are facing charges after their violent and aggressive confrontations at restaurants in Pittsburgh were caught on video a couple weeks ago.

Black Lives Matter terrorists screamed obscenities at elderly people dining outdoors in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania over Labor Day weekend.

“F*ck 12 and f*ck white people! You old dick!” one BLM militant yelled to a peaceful elderly white man sitting at a table.

A woman then marched over to the couple, grabbed a drink from their table and chugged it!

Other violent Biden supporters were breaking glassware and intimidating diners.

WATCH (language warning):

PITTSBURGH PA pic.twitter.com/PxZGxpJIca — Dr RollerGator PhD (@drrollergator) September 6, 2020

Charges were filed against Shawn Green, AKA Lorenzo Rulli, as well as Kenneth McDowell and Monique Craft.

McDowell’s charges include possessing instruments of crime, disorderly conduct and harassment. Green’s include disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Craft’s include theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct, reported WPXI.

WPXI reported:

Three people are facing charges for their involvement in confrontations caught on video at Pittsburgh restaurants during a protest over the Labor Day weekend. One of the incidents occurred in front of Sienna Mercato on Penn Avenue. A social media video showed Black Lives Matter protesters yelling and cursing at people eating outside the restaurant. One woman walked up to a table and drank someone’s drink while several other people smashed glasses on the ground. In another video, demonstrators became aggressive toward a manager inside a McDonald’s restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, McDowell used a megaphone to scream obscenities at diners sitting outside Sienna Mercato. He was also identified as the person who got into an altercation with the McDonald’s employee. Green, according to the complaint, swore at diners, specifically an elderly couple, and gave them the middle finger. He also walked up to the front of the restaurant and screamed into an open window. Craft admitted that she chugged the couple’s beer, the complaint stated.

