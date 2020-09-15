https://illicitinfo.com/opinion/2020/09/16/they-got-em-3-black-lives-matter-militants-charged-for-involvement-in-confrontations-at-pittsburgh-restaurants/

With Christianity embedded in our daily lives, even with the un-Constitutional forced removal of Bible reading and the Ten Commandments, the underpinning of morality further established a moral consistency in social and private conduct.

Fast forward to 2020 and American civic has been discarded by leftists looking to burn down our country.

The US is experiencing the effects of the 1960’s hippy movement (rejection of God), lack of leadership from the baby boomers and Gen X, and abdication of controlling what is taught in public education.

Marxists have indoctrinated 3 plus generations of K-12 students, some of whom now riot in our streets in the pursuit of “social justice”. They don’t fear God and are relying on their own efforts and believe a strong central government will fix all the injustices in the world.

Who can forget the Three Black Lives Matter militant terrorists screaming obscenities at elderly people dining outdoors in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania over Labor Day weekend?

Well, the cameras were rolling and they are facing charges after their violent and aggressive confrontations.

Including Monique Craft, who chugged a beer she stole from an elderly couple sitting outside a restaurant. “F*ck 12 and f*ck white people! You old dick!” one BLM militant yelled to a peaceful elderly white man sitting at a table. Other violent Biden supporters were breaking glassware and intimidating diners. WATCH (language warning): PITTSBURGH PA pic.twitter.com/PxZGxpJIca — Dr RollerGator PhD (@drrollergator) September 6, 2020 Via Gateway Pundit Charges were filed against Shawn Green, AKA Lorenzo Rulli, as well as Kenneth McDowell and Monique Craft. McDowell’s charges include possessing instruments of crime, disorderly conduct, and harassment. Green’s include disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Crafts include theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct reported WPXI. WPXI reported: Three people are facing charges for their involvement in confrontations caught on video at Pittsburgh restaurants during a protest over the Labor Day weekend. One of the incidents occurred in front of Sienna Mercato on Penn Avenue. A social media video showed Black Lives Matter protesters yelling and cursing at people eating outside the restaurant. One woman walked up to a table and drank someone’s drink while several other people smashed glasses on the ground. In another video, demonstrators became aggressive toward a manager inside a McDonald’s restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, McDowell used a megaphone to scream obscenities at diners sitting outside Sienna Mercato. He was also identified as the person who got into an altercation with the McDonald’s employee. Green, according to the complaint, swore at diners, specifically an elderly couple, and gave them the middle finger. He also walked up to the front of the restaurant and screamed into an open window. Craft admitted that she chugged the couple’s beer, the complaint stated. Lock them up until the message gets out in the town, don’t mess with other people. Do you remember what happened when President Trump signed the executive order increasing the mandatory sentencing for destroying federal government statues to 10 years? They stopped tearing them down. These basement-dwelling and bitter thugs want to hurt others, just could not handle doing the time, too weak for justice.

