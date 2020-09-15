http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/vBTV6TKxpX4/a-day-brightener.php

In Sacramento, several police cruisers apparently were responding to an emergency with their sirens blaring. A group of Black Lives Matter activists apparently thought that their inalienable rights include the right to prevent police officers from doing their jobs. A group of BLMers surrounded one of the police cars in an effort to immobilize it, while one of them jumped onto the hood. It didn’t end well. I especially enjoy the girl screaming at the end:

A Black Lives Matter activist jumped aboard a police cruiser in Sacramento, CA. BLM activists are now claiming he was “run over” by the police. pic.twitter.com/mdhI74Mn8P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

This is heartwarming after seeing two deputy sheriffs shot in Compton a day or two ago. Well, to be fair, it would have been heartwarming anyway.

Via Louder With Crowder.

