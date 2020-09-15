https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/new-era-peace-president-trump-bahrain-uae-israel-sign-historic-peace-agreements-white-house-ceremony/

President Donald Trump made history again on Tuesday by signing peace agreements between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.

It was a spectacular moment in history!

PM Netanyahu receives a “Key to the White House” from Pres Trump. He calls it “a special token of affection” for Netanyahu, who responded by telling Trump he has “a key to the hearts of the people of Israel,” for all he’s done. pic.twitter.com/W20rxxaBOw — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 15, 2020

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: “For thousands of years, the Jewish people have prayed for peace. For decades, the Jewish state has prayed for peace. And this is why today we’re filled with such profound gratitude. I am grateful to you, President Trump.” #AbrahamAccords pic.twitter.com/N5xklHRFVz — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2020

HISTORIC day for PEACE in the Middle East — I am welcoming leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain to the White House to sign landmark deals that no one thought was possible. MORE countries to follow! pic.twitter.com/whvJpNPrri — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

Benjamin Netanyahu called today’s signing agreement.

