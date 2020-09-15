https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/new-era-peace-president-trump-bahrain-uae-israel-sign-historic-peace-agreements-white-house-ceremony/

President Donald Trump made history again on Tuesday by signing peace agreements between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.

It was a spectacular moment in history!

Benjamin Netanyahu called today’s signing agreement.

