https://www.dailywire.com/news/activist-taunts-officers-with-pig-fishing-stunt-using-donut-on-fishing-rod-brags-online

As part of a “f*** the police” march in D.C., self-described “anti-fascist” activist Jason Charter taunted police officers, whom he slandered as “pigs,” using a donut attached to a fishing poll.

“Right now: protesters are kicking off a ‘f*** the police’ march in DC. Beforehand though, they’re holding a mutual aid station where they’re handing food and other resources and even giving massages to people in need,” News2Share’s Ford Fischer reported Monday.

“Activist [Jason Charter] is here with a donut on a fishing rod, apparently planning to ‘fish’ the cops with it,” he added.

Activist @JasonRCharter is here with a donut on a fishing rod, apparently planning to “fish” the cops with it. pic.twitter.com/kXpne8VCSZ — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 12, 2020

“The main group is still planning their event, but antifascist activist [Jason Charter] is already ‘pig-fishing’ by offering cops a donut on a fishing rod,” the reporter captioned video of Charter so-called “pig-fishing.” “None of them took the bait – literally.”

WATCH:

The main group is still planning their event, but antifascist activist @JasonRCharter is already “pig-fishing” by offering cops a donut on a fishing rod. None of them took the bait – literally. pic.twitter.com/JKAr5KB7sh — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 13, 2020

Following the anti-police stunt, Charter took to social media to brag about his antics and further slander law enforcement.

“Today I went pig fishing. I almost got one to take the donut. #DCProtests #F***ThePigs.”

“It don’t matter what race you are,” Charter continued. “If you put on a cops uniform you become a pig. People say #ACAB ( “All Cops Are B******s”) for a reason. When you become a cop you enforce laws that oppress minorities. That makes you a b******. #BlackLivesMatter.”

It don’t matter what race you are. If you put on a cops uniform you become a pig. People say #ACAB for a reason. When you become a cop you enforce laws that oppress minorities. That makes you a bastard. #BlackLivesMatter — Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) September 13, 2020

“Piggy want a donut?” he mocked, adding, “I definitely did not expect a cop to accept a donut. So close though. Pigs are nuts.”

I definitely did not expect a cop to accept a donut. So close though. Pigs are nuts. — Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) September 13, 2020

“I love how people think waving donuts in a cop’s face constitutes a crime,” Charter later complained online, in response to the backlash. “I figure out a creative way to express my first amendment rights and y’all on the right go ape s***.”

I love how people think waving donuts in a cop’s face constitutes a crime. I figure out a creative way to express my first amendment rights and y’all on the right go ape shit. — Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) September 14, 2020

Two days earlier, two Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies — a 31-year-old female and a 24-year-old male — were shot in an ambush-style unprovoked attack, authorities say. “The pair were sitting in their parked vehicle outside of a train station when they were approached by a suspect who opened fire without apparent cause, leaving the two deputies severely wounded,” The Daily Wire reported.

Following the ambush, the deputies were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. As the pair were undergoing emergency surgery, alleged Black Lives Matter protesters moved to block hospital entrances and exits and reportedly shouted that they wanted the deputies to die. The protesters also, news reports note, tried to storm the hospital’s emergency department.

The Twitter account for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted: “To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Both deputies are expected recover, thanks in part to the female deputy tending to her partner after she was shot in the jaw.

Last week, Rochester Police Department (RPD) officers were been given permission to cover up their names displayed on their tags to avoid harassment from left-wing protesters, who are screaming out their home addresses, kids’ names and schools, and making taunting calls to their parents in front of them. They are also spreading personal information about the cops via social media.

“The past couple of months officers names have been researched by protesters to put personal information out to the public, putting the safety of their families in jeopardy,” said a statement from RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary, who announced his resignation earlier this week.

“Officers have been allowed to remove their name tags in an effort to prevent their personal information from being spread on social media,” Singletary added.

Related: Rochester Officers Cover Names After Protesters Shout Their Addresses, Kids’ Names, Make Taunting Calls To Parents In Front Of Them

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

