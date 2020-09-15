https://www.secondamendmentdaily.com/2020/09/armed-oregon-woman-finds-arsonist-on-her-property-holds-him-at-gunpoint-until-police-arrive-media-still-blaming-climate-change/

A Oregon woman made a citizen’s arrest after she found an arsonist with matches in his hands on her property. The woman reportedly told the man he was lucky it was her that found the man, and not her husband or else he’d be dead.

Kat Cast held a suspected arsonist at gunpoint on Saturday when she was driving into her driveway and saw the man with matches in his hand walking on her property.

Check out the footage, here:

Woman in Oregon caught someone on her property with matches and held him until police showed up. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zefFthWPzI — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 13, 2020

Cast went on to explain what happened: “I walked him out of my property at gunpoint and then when we got to some asphalt ground on the main road and made him lay down while the cops arrived,” she said.

To people doubting the truth of her story, Cast replied: “I read all your messages to me, even the private ones, I can tell you that this truly did happen and there is nothing fake about it. Some of you still think we’re not being attacked,” she continued. “I found this individual walking in my property as I was driving in, all he had were some matches in his hand.”

In her comments, Cast said she’d do it again without hesitation. “If I need to do this again to protect my family and my neighbors, I will in a heartbeat do it again, except this time I will not be as nice as I was,” she said in a social media post sharing the video.

Police arrived and arrested the suspected arsonist, who they said had prior arrests, including assaulting an officer.

“Climate Change” Is A Shirtless Man On Foot

Meanwhile, leftist politicians slike governor Gavin Newsom and the drooling media continue to blame climate change, despite stories like this popping up across the west coast.

Meanwhile, Kat Cast and her home are safe from arson thanks to the Second Amendment and her own courage. She couldn’t have been sure that the man was unarmed. After all, anybody willing to start a fire that could kill people obviously doesn’t have a problem with killing people.

This lady is a rock star.

