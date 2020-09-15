https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/15/kamala-prepares-for-the-harris-administration/
RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, I was in the midst here of doing what I always do in the morning before the program starts, and that is preparing it, engaged here in show prep, deeply focused. It’s amazing how tunnel visioned I get when I get into the prep mode. And that’s where I was. Occasionally something will happen that will distract me and I look up.
And I looked up today at the TV, and I saw a little video clip of Biden socially distanced in that wheat field yesterday, droning on about global warming. And in the corner of the picture, the screen, the corner of the TV picture is a box, little box graphic that says, “Peace accord signing at noon.” And it just hit me what small ball the Democrats are playing.
Joe Biden sitting out in a wheat field with three or four reporters, 12 feet distant from each other in white circles. They’re not allowed to get — by the way, there’s a story about this today, about Biden and the reason he’s conducting these events the way he does and the reason why there’s so few of them. The story is that he is literally paranoid and afraid of getting COVID-19, which is something he’s not alone in.
There are lots of people, particularly in his demographic, who are very, very concerned about coming down with COVID-19. There’s a whole story about how Biden is deathly afraid of it and that it’s dictating everything about the campaign. And it’s now beginning to frustrate some of his staff who think he’s not out there enough.
But then there’s a dichotomy.
You get him out there enough and he doesn’t do well when he gets out there. Then you got Kamala Harris out there calling what’s becoming the Harris administration. You guys hear about this? Grab sound bite number 1. Throw this in. This is Saturday in Arizona during a Latino small Business Roundtable campaign event. Here is Kamala Harris.
HARRIS: We will need to make sure you have a president in the White House who actually sees you, who understands your needs, who understands the dignity of your work and who has your back. A Harris administration together with Joe Biden.
RUSH: And then she caught herself and called it the Biden-Harris administration a couple moments later. But that’s not a faux pas, folks. Biden is a placeholder here for this campaign. He’s not gonna finish the first term, if he is elected and inaugurated. I can’t even fathom that reality, which we’ll discuss in greater detail as the program unfolds here today.
But right there it is. This little bite here, that 17-second sound bite, that comes from a sound bite that’s video, two minutes and 40 seconds in length, and she says nothing. It is posted on a Democrat YouTube site. And even her supporters, even Democrat voters in the comments section are frustrated that she’s not saying anything. It’s just a bunch of gobbledygook. And they’re saying, you know, if you guys can’t come together on a message, this isn’t gonna cut it.
She literally said nothing in two minutes and 40 seconds. It was just a bunch of words strung together that are designed to sound impressive, but they added up to nothing other than the supposed faux pas, “The Harris administration together with Joe Biden.” So we need to unpack that. She clearly believes or has been told that she’s gonna be president sooner rather than later if the Biden ticket wins.
And I bet you she’s also been told other things, like you may be president, but you’re really not gonna be. Whoever it is running and orchestrating the Biden campaign will continue to be president. You’re just gonna take over as the placeholder.
But she may not. She probably has agreed to that now, but when it happens, if it happens, if she actually ever became president because Biden quits or whatever, she’s not going to let these guys tell her what she can and can’t. It’s not gonna be pretty. Anyway, we’ll get to that. That’s way, way down the road.
When I looked at that screen, the TV screen, I’m watching this, and there’s Biden out in the wheat field and saying silly things and accusing Trump of silly things. And that box in the corner of the screen, “Peace accords signing at noon.” It just really hit me. The Democrats and Biden are the Little League. They’re not even Babe Ruth League. They’re Little League. They’re playing small ball. It’s old. Their ideas are not new. They are exhausted. Their ideas can never work. Their ideas can never be fixed. They’re bad ideas. They are ideas that don’t work anywhere they have been tried.
They sound good to the little guy because their ideas make it look like that they’ve got all this compassion and caring for the little guy. But I’m gonna tell you what. If these people ever win — the Democrat Party’s undergone a major shift. And the Democrat Party is now the party of the rich. The Democrat Party is the party of elite rich, not just Wall Street. I’m talking the rich and the uber-wealthy elites wherever they are. That is the backbone of the Democrat Party.
The Republican Party, interestingly, the party of Trump has become the party of the little guy, the party of working-class Americans, blue-collar, if you will. The problem is the little guy doesn’t believe that. The little guy’s been told for 50 years the Republicans hate him, the Republicans don’t care, that all the compassion is held by the Democrats.
The Democrats don’t care what COVID-19 is gonna do to the culture, they don’t care about the economy, don’t care about anything, ’cause whatever happens it isn’t going to affect them and the backbone of their party, the uber-wealthy. But, you know, folks, it’s not just the Democrats. It’s the entire Washington establishment that is old and predictable and tired and playing small ball. They think little. They think small. They repeat the same, tired stuff over and over and over.
Over here, however, you have Donald Trump who’s thinking big. He’s working big. He’s planning big. He has massive, sweeping solutions to so many things, not just for America, but for the world. Now, as we get closer to the election I get more and more emails from people asking me if I remain confident. People start hearing the polling data and how it’s looking bad. Now the stories are that Trump is out of money and canceling advertising buys. “Rush, you have to explain it. It’s not looking good out there. It’s really bad, isn’t it?”
Folks, I’m gonna tell you, I actually believe, just to give you an example. Remember my often-stated philosophy that it’s silly to worry about polls three months away, five months away, six months away, or further out because those polls have never mattered in the past. People don’t even remember without having to look ’em up what polls were six months away in 2016 or 2012 because they’re irrelevant. They’re used to shape opinion rather than reflect it.
But accompanying that is my belief that the events shaping the election largely haven’t happened yet. And I think that that’s still true sitting here today, 49 or 50 days away, everybody thinks that whatever this election is about is baked in, that it’s already happened. And it hasn’t yet. I’ll give you two examples. What happens if there are no debates? What happens if Biden can’t do it? What happens if they come up with a plan to renege on it? They’re going to have to. He can’t do it, folks.
He simply can’t. The sundowning effect of people with dementia is only one aspect or reason why. But then, let’s say, okay, the debates happen. And let’s say he gets smoked in the debates and he can’t handle 90-minute debates or longer. Those two things right there are examples of events that haven’t happened yet which are going to have tremendous impact on the election. That’s just one subject, the debates, whether they happen and if they happen, how does Plugs do.