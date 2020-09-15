https://www.westernjournal.com/austin-black-lives-matter-claims-not-destroying-christianity-espousing-anti-christian-views/

Black Lives Matter inadvertently revealed its anti-Christian agenda on Saturday.

Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of BLM and its executive director, put out a statement defending the organization from accusations that it is destroying Christianity.

The statement was in response to televangelist Pat Robertson, who had described the organization as “destroying, essentially, Christianity.”

Pat Robertson says Black Lives Matter is trying to lead a “lesbian, anti-family, anti-capitalist Marxist revolution” pic.twitter.com/nmg4zXJzWM — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 10, 2020

“People need to be aware of it. They’re talking about Marxist communism, they’re talking about destroying the nuclear family, they’re talking about destroying, essentially, Christianity as being racist,” Robertson said.

“All the way through they want to upend the capitalist structure and destroy America.”

Black Lives Matter’s Response

In a statement responding to Robertson, Cullors wrote, “To insinuate that our movement is trying to destroy Christianity is disgraceful and outright offends our Christian siblings who are a part of our movement against racial injustice. The statements made by Pat Robertson are completely inflammatory and dangerous.

“At what point do those individuals who walk alongside him stop and say, enough is enough with the sexist, misogynistic, and supremacist way of displaying the bigotry that continues to flow from the souls of many of our leaders. Christianity was built on empathy; not hate. Until hate and racism is eradicated, America will continue to be a divided nation.”

It is important to note that the BLM leader never addressed particular claims that Robertson had made, such as BLM’s desire to destroy the nuclear family and its affinity for other communist values.

Robertson is a controversial televangelist who finds himself far outside the mainstream Christian culture.

That being the case, we can separate Robertson’s argument from the man himself in order to ask an important question regarding his recent statements: Is the Black Lives Matter movement and organization “destroying Christianity”?

Upon reading Cullors’ defense against the accusations, along with the rest of the group’s values and beliefs, the answer to that question becomes increasingly clear: absolutely.

Black Lives Matter’s Values

According to the Black Lives Matter website, the organization aims to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.”

In addition to that, BLM hopes to create a “queer-affirming network” and aims to elevate and promote transgenderism.

All of these values stand in stark contrast to the teachings of Scripture.

That’s not even mentioning the fact that BLM adheres to Marxism, a belief system that was created as a replacement for all religions.

Marxism and Christianity

You can be a Christian or you can be a Marxist. You can’t be both.

Many progressives disagree with this sentiment. Several even make the arguments that Jesus Christ was a socialist and that the Bible espouses Marxist values.

Those people are ignorant of either Marxism or Scripture or both. These Christians are making assertions about Christianity that aren’t actually grounded in any sort of Biblical framework. They read the Bible through the lens of their political framework, rather than reading it how God intended.

The leader of Black Lives Matter is a self-described Marxist, and many of the organization’s goals fit within the worldview of Marxism that separates people into two classes — oppressor and oppressed.

Marxism is an ideology grounded in materialism. The philosophy posits that if every single person had economic equality, society itself would transform into a heaven-like utopia.

The specific form of neo-Marxism, or cultural Marxism, that Black Lives Matter promotes appends identity groups to this formula, espousing that racial groups, gender groups and so on are all motivated by the need to protect their supremacy and it is only through an acceptance of neo-Marxist principles that total economic equality (which will lead to utopia, or at least a better society) can be reached among all identity groups.

But, according to the words of Jesus in Matthew 6:25-34, wealth will never provide enough purpose to spiritually fill ourselves up. Christians are called to live without the materialistic impulses that Marxism indulges.

“Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?

“And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you — you of little faith? So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

Both sides agree that these worldviews are in conflict with one another.

Karl Marx, the progenitor of Marxism, said that religions such as Christianity were merely “the sigh of the oppressed creature,” in his “Critique of Hegel’s Philosophy of Right.”

“Religious suffering is, at one and the same time, the expression of real suffering and a protest against real suffering. Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people,” Marx wrote.

Our Christian Equality

While BLM’s Marxism calls on us to identify with our identity groups, Christianity calls on its followers to identify with the body of Christ.

If more Americans adopted this attitude, the country would likely not be entrenched in so much political turmoil.

“There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus,” Galatians 3:28 reads.

What this verse talks about is our common need for grace.

Neo-Marxism is a works-based religious philosophy that does not extend grace to non-adherents.

As the world becomes more secular and continues to stray away from biblical values, secular belief systems such as Marxism continue to grow stronger.

By pushing this secular belief system and undermining Christian values, the neo-Marxist Black Lives Matter organization is, in fact, working to destroy Christianity, whether its followers realize it or not.

