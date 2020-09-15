https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-campaign-manager-jen-omalley-dillon-says-knocking-doors-doesnt-really-matter-trump-campaign-knocked-12-million-doors/

The RNC reached a milestone last week making contact with their 100 millionth voter through door knocking and phone banking.

This is a huge number!

The RNC says it has knocked on the doors of 12 million potential voters in swing states since mid-June.

The Trump campaign is using the Barack Obama playbook to win in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign is not using the same strategy.

The Sleepy Joe Campaign IS NOT knocking on doors.

On Tuesday Biden Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon says knocking on doors “doesn’t really matter.’

Henry Gomez from Buzzfeed reported:

Jen O’Malley Dillon: “We spend so much time talking about tactics. But fundamentally, knocking on a door and not reaching anyone doesn’t get you much except leaving a piece of left behind — you might as well send a piece of mail. We have over 2,500 staff across all of our battleground states directly engaging with voters, they’re doing it over the phone, they’re doing it via text, they’re doing it online, they’re meeting people where they are” and “not putting people in harm’s way.”

More from @jomalleydillon: “We spend so much time talking about tactics. But fundamentally, knocking on a door and not reaching anyone doesn’t get you much except leaving a piece of left behind — you might as well send a piece of mail.” — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) September 15, 2020

O’Malley Dillon’s point here is that the campaign IS having these conversations with voters and that they do matter, but they’re happening through tools like phone calls and texts — not on the doors during a pandemic when people don’t want to answer an unexpected knock. — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) September 15, 2020

