https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-not-deny-taking-performance-enhancing-drugs-confronted-reporter-taunts-trump-upcoming-debates-video/

Joe Biden on Tuesday did not deny he is taking performance enhancing drugs when confronted by a reporter.

A few weeks ago President Trump called for Biden to be drug tested before their debates this fall.

President Trump said he believes Joe Biden is on some kind of enhancement in an interview with Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham.

A local reporter in Florida asked Joe Biden about President Trump’s assertion that he is taking some kind of enhancement.

TRENDING: “An Incredible Scam Being Perpetrated on the American Voters… The Media Is Complicit in This” – Liz Peek DESTROYS Feeble Joe Biden (VIDEO)

“You’ve got a debate coming up — it’s in two weeks. President Trump is accusing you of being ‘mentally shot’ – his words, even suggesting that you’re taking something. How do you respond to this pre-debate accusation, and are you looking forward to the debate? the WFLA reporter asked Biden.

“I’m looking forward to the debate and he’s a fool,” said Biden. *crickets*

“The comments are just foolish,” Biden said before taunting Trump. “Get ready Mr. President. Here I come.”

Biden did not deny he is taking any drugs.

This is very telling.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden does NOT deny he is taking performance enhancing drugs pic.twitter.com/CBB0v93Bzw — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

