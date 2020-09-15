https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-environmental-justice-we-can-turn-a-faucet-breath-clean-air-im-about-to-end-we-have-to-live/

BIDEN IN S. CAROLINA: ‘It’s Important that Iowa and NEVADA Have Spoken’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign in South Carolina Tuesday night; confusing the states of Nevada and New Hampshire following his disastrous fifth place finish in the Granite State.

“It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken,” Biden told the crowd. Nevada will hold their caucus on February 22nd.

“It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken,” Joe Biden says, presumably meaning New Hampshire as Nevada hasn’t yet spoken. — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 12, 2020

Joe Biden confuses Nevada with New Hampshire & they’ve only been to two states so far. pic.twitter.com/Bchk7MHU7u — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 12, 2020

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders narrowly beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night; a contest that left former Vice President Joe Biden reeling after a brutal fifth place finish in the Granite State.

With 97% of precincts reporting, Sanders leads Buttigieg 26% to 24%; followed by Amy Klobuchar at 20%, Elizabeth Warren at 9%, and Joe Biden at 8%.

“We love you New Hampshire,” Klobuchar said in her primary night speech. “Because of you, we are taking this campaign to Nevada. We are going to South Carolina. And we are taking this message of unity to the country.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar just gave what sounded like a victory speech tonight. She told reporters after: “I’m not bolted to my senate desk anymore and I was able to get out here in New Hampshire and it’s made a big difference” she adds, “Imagine what I’ll do in Nevada!” pic.twitter.com/cfwQS1MHax — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) February 12, 2020

“I’m not bolted to my senate desk anymore and I was able to get out here in New Hampshire and it’s made a big difference” she adds, “Imagine what I’ll do in Nevada!”

Read the full report here.

Source: Fox News