https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/15/biden-greeted-by-supporters-in-tampa-trump-supporters/
RUSH: You may have heard yesterday that Joe Biden is heading to Florida today. The reason that he’s heading to Florida is that Trump all of a sudden is picking up the Hispanic vote in this state in droves. Biden is bleeding Hispanic support in Florida like you can’t believe. It’s an emergency visit.
And I have to tell you, he’s going to Tampa. And there is a crowd of supporters waiting for Joe Biden, something he’s not seen before.
The problem for Joe Biden is that this crowd of supporters are all Trump supporters waiting to greet Joe Biden.