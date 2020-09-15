https://100percentfedup.com/biden-hilariously-waves-to-empty-field-walking-off-plane-ignores-reporter-asking-if-hes-concerned-about-losing-support-among-hispanic-voters-video/

Sleepy Joe Biden arrived in Tampa, Florida Tuesday afternoon for his first visit to the state in more than 6 months.

Biden will be holding a veterans roundtable event in Tampa then he will head over to Kissimmee to pander to the Latino community. The Biden campaign has a serious problem among Hispanic voters because they do not want Socialism in the US.

Latinos from South America and Cuba who have suffered under Socialist and Communist regimes have come to the US for a better life and they know Biden and Harris will usher in Socialism.

Rather than confronting the problem and listening to Latinos, Biden has shrugged off President Trump’s ads linking Biden to Latin revolutionaries as a ‘disinformation campaign.’

Upon arrival in Tampa, Florida, Biden attempted to take a page out of President Trump’s book…waving to massive crowds of supporters on arrival and departure from Air Force One. That just wasn’t the case for Biden this afternoon… Biden is seen waving to an empty field of firetrucks, ambulances, and police vehicles in the distance…with not a single person in sight!

WATCH:

Biden also ignored a reporter who asked him a legitimate question related to his problem with Latino voters.

“Mr. Vice President! How concerned are you about losing support among Hispanics?” a reporter shouted as Biden deplaned in Tampa and waved to nobody.

Biden brushed off the reporter and got into to the SUV.

Joe Biden has arrived in Tampa, Florida for his first visit to the state as the Democratic nominee. He is hosting a roundtable with veterans here and then a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee. pic.twitter.com/qizRPiSrXn — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 15, 2020

Biden only answers softball questions from friendly reporters.

President Trump recently touted his success with the Hispanic American community saying, “I’ve achieved more for Hispanic Americans in 47 months than Joe Biden has achieved in 47 years. They don’t call him Sleepy Joe for nothing.”

WATCH:

President Trump: “I’ve achieved more for Hispanic Americans in 47 months than Joe Biden has achieved in 47 years. They don’t call him Sleepy Joe for nothing.” pic.twitter.com/TsBF5R0DJ7 — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2020

Earlier Tuesday a so-called reporter asked Joe Biden about his plan to handle Trump’s ‘disinformation campaign’ targeting Latino voters in Florida.

Biden says his plan is to “just tell the truth. Everybody knows who Trump is. People are going to show up and vote.”

Reporter: “How are you going to handle the disinformation targeting you — disinformation targeting Latino voters?”@JoeBiden: “Just tell the truth. Everybody knows who Trump is.” pic.twitter.com/l9zotjOGPY — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2020

