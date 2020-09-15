https://cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/biden-identifies-4-historic-crises-facing-usa-mentions-white-supremacy

Fire burns on a hillside behind homes in Arcadia, California on September 13, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – At the very beginning of his climate-change speech on Monday, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden said the United States faces “four historic crises all at the same time.”

Certainly, the coronavirus pandemic led the list. But law and order did not even get honorable mention:

“You know, as a nation we face one of the most difficult moments in our history, in my view. Four historic crises all at the same time,” Biden said in a speech at the Delaware Museum of Natural History in Wilmington:

“The worst pandemic in 100 years that’s already killed nearly 200,000 people and counting. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression has cost tens of millions of American jobs and counting. Emboldened white supremacy unseen since the 60s and a reckoning on race that’s long overdue. And undeniable acceleration of the punishing reality of climate change on our planet and our people, on the lives and livelihoods, which I would like to talk about now.”

Biden mentioned “devastating wildfires” in the West, hurricanes and tropical storms on the East Coast, as well as “floods and droughts across the Midwest,” all of which he attributed to “the fury of climate change,” although such natural disasters are recurring events in this country.

Biden said a “recent study showed air pollution is linked with increased risk of death from COVID-19.”

“Our economy can’t recover if it can’t build back with more resiliency, more ability to withstand the extreme weather, extreme weather that will only come with greater frequency and intensity.”

“The unrelenting impact of climate change affects every single solitary one of us,” Biden continued, “but too often the brunt falls disproportionately on communities of color exacerbating the need for environmental justice.

“Sorry, that was a bug, speaking of the environment,” Biden said, swatting away a fly.

Back to Biden’s speech:

These interlocking crises of our time requires action, not denial, requires leadership, not scapegoating. It requires the president to meet the threshold duty of the office to care, to care for everyone, to defend us from every attack seen and unseen, always and without exception. Because here’s the deal, hurricanes don’t swerve to avoid red states or blue states, wildfires don’t skip towns that voted a certain way. The impacts of climate change don’t pick and choose. That’s because it’s not a partisan phenomenon. It’s science, and our response should be the same, grounded in science, acting together, all of us, but like with our federal response to COVID-19, a lack of a national strategy on climate–on climate change overall leaves us with a patchwork of solutions. As a matter fact it has been made worse by the changes this administration has made…

