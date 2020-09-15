https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-ignores-reporter-asking-concerned-losing-support-among-hispanic-voters-deplanes-tampa-video/

Joe Biden arrived in Tampa, Florida Tuesday afternoon for his first visit to the state in more than 6 months.

Biden will be holding a veterans roundtable event in Tampa then he will head over to Kissimmee to pander to the Latino community.

Joe Biden has a serious problem among Hispanic voters because they do not want Socialism in the US.

Latinos from South America and Cuba who have suffered under Socialist and Communist regimes have come to the US for a better life and they know Biden and Harris will usher in Socialism which = suffering and death.

Rather than confronting the problem and listening to Latinos, Biden has shrugged off President Trump’s ads linking Biden to Latin revolutionaries as a ‘disinformation campaign.’

Biden also ignored a reporter who asked him a legitimate question related to his problem with Latino voters.

“Mr. Vice President! How concerned are you about losing support among Hispanics?” a reporter shouted as Biden deplaned in Tampa and waved to nobody.

Biden brushed off the reporter and got into to the SUV.

WATCH:

Joe Biden has arrived in Tampa, Florida for his first visit to the state as the Democratic nominee. He is hosting a roundtable with veterans here and then a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee. pic.twitter.com/qizRPiSrXn — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 15, 2020

Biden only answers softball questions from friendly reporters.

Earlier Tuesday a so-called reporter asked Joe Biden about his plan to handle Trump’s ‘disinformation campaign’ targeting Latino voters in Florida.

Biden says his plan is to “just tell the truth. Everybody knows who Trump is. People are going to show up and vote.”

