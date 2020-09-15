https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-truth-slip-refers-harris-biden-administration-tampa-speech-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden let the truth slip on Tuesday during his speech in Tampa, Florida and referred to a “Harris-Biden Administration.”

“..Harris-Biden Administration’s gonna relaunch that effort,” said Biden.

He knows he is an empty vessel for the left!

WATCH:

Kamala Harris made the same Freudian slip this week.

WATCH:

