77-year-old Joe Biden let the truth slip on Tuesday during his speech in Tampa, Florida and referred to a “Harris-Biden Administration.”

“..Harris-Biden Administration’s gonna relaunch that effort,” said Biden.

He knows he is an empty vessel for the left!

WATCH: Joe Biden refers to a “Harris-Biden Administration.” He knows he’s just an empty vessel for the radical left! pic.twitter.com/z6kv22VXat — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

Kamala Harris made the same Freudian slip this week.

Kamala Harris lets the truth slip: “a Harris Administration together with Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/XdqyU4Kh6S — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

