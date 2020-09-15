https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-makes-no-sense-florida-roundtable-event-rambles-second-floor-ladies-department-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday made no sense during his roundtable event with veterans in Tampa, Florida.

Biden wore a mask while he spoke even though only 6 others participated and they were all several feet away from each other.

At one point Biden began to ramble about the ladies department…you know, the thing!

“Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?” Biden said.

Got it?

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?” pic.twitter.com/tAAK2XbhrE — Ella Mizrahi (@EllaMizrahi12) September 15, 2020

