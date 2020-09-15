https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-voting-for-climate-arsonist-trump-could-cause-suburbs-to-be-blown-away-in-superstorms

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden claimed Monday that the country’s natural disasters will worsen if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

“Biden made his comments during a nearly 25-minute outdoor speech at the Delaware Museum of Natural History, where he took a page from Trump’s playbook by emphasizing the perils posed to America’s suburbs,” Fox News reported. “The president for months has pointed to the violence and unrest flaring up amid some of the nationwide protests over police brutality and racial inequality – a law-and-order pitch by Trump meant to woo White suburban voters who backed him in 2016 but fled the GOP for the Democratic Party in the 2018 midterms.”

“It’s clear that we’re not safe in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden claimed. “This is Donald Trump’s America. He’s in charge.”

Biden said that the wildfires in California were “another crisis” that Trump “won’t take responsibility for,” which comes after a report from NASA last year said that fires have declined by 25% globally.

The left-wing publication Vox notes that the Democratic-controlled state of California has “forest mismanagement” issues and that “more and more people” in the state “are building (and rebuilding) in fire-prone areas.” This does not take into consideration the fact that people have been arrested for allegedly using Molotov cocktails to start wildfires on the West Coast and that one of the large fires to hit California was started by a pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party.

“Donald Trump’s climate denial may not have caused these fires and record floods and record hurricanes, but if he gets a second term, these hellish events will continue to become more common, more devastating and more deadly,” Biden claimed without evidence. “Meanwhile, Donald Trump warns that integration is threatening our suburbs. It’s ridiculous, but you know what is actually threatening our suburbs? Wildfires are burning the suburbs in the West. Floods are wiping out suburban neighborhoods in the Midwest. Hurricanes are imperiling suburban life along our coast.”

“We have four more years of Trump’s climate denial, how many suburbs will be burned in wildfires?” Biden continued. “How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in superstorms? If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more America blaze? If we give a climate denier four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised when more of America is underwater?”

“We need a president who respects science, who understands that the damage from climate change is already here,” Biden added. “And unless we take urgent action, it will soon be more catastrophic. A president who recognizes, understands, and cares that Americans are dying, which makes President Trump’s climate denialism, his disdain for science and facts, all the more unconscionable.”

