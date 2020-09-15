https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-coronavirus-indoorrallies/2020/09/15/id/987095

Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley brushed off criticism of the Democratic nominee’s relatively light campaign schedule, insisting to Politico on Tuesday that “people will die” because of rallies held by President Donald Trump that violate coronavirus safety precautions.

O’Malley pointed to indoor campaign rallies Trump held this week that completely disregarded his own administration’s coronavirus safety guidelines, as well as Tuesday’s packed signing event on the South Lawn of the White House for the normalization of relations between Israel and both Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

She slammed the ceremony as “another day after day episode showing the fact that the president of the United States is taking guidelines from medical experts about what to do in a pandemic to stay safe and help make sure your colleagues and neighbors are safe, and not executing it… at the White House.”

O’Malley stressed that “People will die because of these types of events and that’s from the president of the United States. And you look at folks that might not be wearing masks or aren’t taking this seriously and you understand how that’s the case.”

She said that Trump “continues to just suggest that we aren’t in the middle of a pandemic and it’s really problematic but so emblematic of his lack of leadership and what we are going to continue to stay focused on.”

The Trump campaign has argued that it is each individual’s choice to attend his rallies.

Biden has only recently resumed campaign traveling, and even so with a light schedule and with smaller events.

