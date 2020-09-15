https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/bipartisan-congressional-group-suggests-coronavirus-relief-plan/
(FOX NEWS) — A bipartisan group of House lawmakers Tuesday unveiled a compromise coronavirus package that worked out some of the thorniest divisions between Democrats and Republicans in an effort to jump-start relief to Americans still reeling from the health and economic crisis.
The Problem Solvers Caucus released its $1.5 trillion coronavirus plan as proof bipartisanship is still afoot and to deliver a pre-packaged solution to Republican and Democratic leadership that would meet the nation’s most pressing needs for the next six to 12 months.
There’s been no progress on a new coronavirus package in the last four months, although schools, families and businesses continue to suffer and the coronavirus continues its deadly spread, having killed more than 193,000 Americans.