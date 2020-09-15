https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/black-leaders-blm-overthrow-u-s-not-race/

Many black leaders contend the growing Black Lives Matter movement isn’t really about empowering blacks, it’s about destroying the American system and rebuilding it according to Marxist principles.

The leaders recognize, points out Gatestone Institute senior fellow Soeren Kern, that Black Lives Matter is “an ideological descendant of the Black Power Movement, the Black Panthers, the Black Liberation Army and the Weather Underground.”

Those movements “sought to overthrow the U.S. political system.”

The focus on racial issues, Kern wrote, “appears to be a smokescreen for a much larger effort to dismantle the American economic, political and social systems and rebuild them from scratch — according to Marxist principles.”

But black leaders – including actors, athletes, businesspeople, civil rights activists, clergy, commentators, physicians and politicians – say BLM “does not speak for all African Americans.”

Kern cites economist and Hoover Institution senior fellow Thomas Sowell.

“If not a single policeman killed a single black individual anywhere in the United States for this entire year, that would not reduce the number of black homicide victims by one percent,” he said. “When the mobs of protesters declare ‘black lives matter,’ does that mean ALL black lives matter — or only the less than one percent of black lives lost in conflicts with police?”

Sowell said the media “keep repeating the mantra that there was a ‘peaceful demonstration,’ even when it ends in violence.”

“How many people have to die in ‘peaceful demonstrations’ before the media admit that those who promote mob disruptions have to know what is likely to happen when you put mobs in the streets at night?” he said.

George Mason University economics professor Walter E. Williams said, “While it might not be popular to say in the wake of the recent social disorder, the true plight of black people has little or nothing to do with the police or what has been called ‘systemic racism.’ Instead, we need to look at the responsibilities of those running our big cities.

Williams pointed out that the most dangerous big cities are St. Louis, Detroit, Baltimore, Oakland, Chicago, Memphis, Atlanta, Birmingham, Newark, Buffalo and Philadelphia.

“The most common characteristic of these cities is that for decades, all of them have been run by liberal Democrats,” Williams said. “Some cities — such as Detroit, Buffalo, Newark and Philadelphia — haven’t elected a Republican mayor for more than a half-century. On top of this, in many of these cities, blacks are mayors, often they dominate city councils, and they are chiefs of police and superintendents of schools.”

He noted the Democratic-controlled cities “have the poorest-quality public education despite their large, and growing, school budgets.”

Shelby Steele, also a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, noted “families have fallen to pieces: 75% of all black children are born out of wedlock, without a father.”

“I don’t care how many social programs you have. You’re not going to overcome that. That’s where we, as black Americans, have to begin to take our fate back into our own hands and move it — stop crying racism,” he said.

Ben Carson, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, said: “Please don’t allow yourself to be manipulated to believe that you’re a victim and that somebody else is causing all of your problems. The person who has the most to do with what happens to you is you. It doesn’t mean there aren’t any problems in life, but your success or failure in life depends on how you react to those problems.”

Veteran civil rights activist Robert L. Woodson said: “The pretext of all of this, of course, was pursuing social justice and challenging institutional racism, and they used George Floyd as the symbol of that. They’re always trolling for other ‘George Floyds.’ The head of Black Lives Matter went to Houston when a 7-year-old girl was killed and raised $100,000 in reward money while anticipating that the person who killed her was white — only to discover that the murderer was black and so then it was not a story after that.

“This is not about social justice. Low-income black Americans are being used by the group to promote insurrection in the country, and anarchy…. These people are really out to destroy civil society. If a police precinct can be taken over by a mob, then why not your home?”

Civil rights pioneer Clarence Henderson told a television audience that Black Lives Matter “is not a civil rights movement.”

“They are Marxists. They have told us who they are. Their intention is to tear down the fabric of America,” he said.

Commentator Brandon Tatum said: “I am not a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. I don’t think that the intentions or spirit behind Black Lives Matter are effective, nor do I think that they are genuine about their approach. I have not seen one legitimate result that has come from Black Lives Matter. If you ask me, they’ve been more destructive, more counterproductive, than doing anything positive in America.”

Tatum said people “are using George Floyd’s death as an excuse to accomplish other agendas.”

“Their outrage is not consistent with the problem of police brutality and actually trying to fix it. You see people tearing down statues. What does a statue have to do with George Floyd? What does looting and burning down buildings in the United States of America have to do with George Floyd? What does looting and stealing and murdering other people in protest have to do with George Floyd?”

Political commentator Damani Bryant Felder addressed the “rioting thugs” directly: “You have a right to be furious at the Minnesota cops who killed George Floyd. You have the right to demand severe punishment for all four officers on the scene. And you have the right to peacefully protest injustice wherever it may be. But you do not have the right to ravage the cities we all live in without consequence.

“You do not have the right to put your own fellow citizens of all colors out of work as you raze their places of employment to the ground. You do not have the right to assault the police officers trying to keep you safe as you protest them. You do not have the right to beat small business owners to the brink of death for doing nothing more than trying to protect their own establishments.”

Columnist Star Parker wrote that her organization, UrbanCURE, bought billboard space in cities with the message: “‘Tired of Poverty? Finish school. Take any job. Get married. Save and invest. Give back to your neighborhood.'”

It refers to Proverbs 10:4, which states: “A slack hand causes poverty, but the hand of the diligent makes rich.”

The message was so offensive to BLM, however, its members contacted the billboard company demanding that the billboards be taken down.

Megachurch pastor Darrell Scott said: “Black Lives Matter is an American domestic terrorist group because they want to advocate the overthrow of the American system of government, to infiltrate our government, to undermine law and order. People have caved to the pressure of the left-wing media. It’s as if the left-wing media has become the propaganda arm for the Black Lives Matter organization.”

