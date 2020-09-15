https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-milwaukee-trump-supporter-arrested-brandishing-gun-black-lives-matter-mob-surrounding-home-video/

A Milwaukee man has reportedly been arrested after pulling a gun on a mob of Black Lives Matter supporters who were surrounding his home for several hours.

It is currently unclear who the man is or why the mob was at his house, but he did have a “Trump Train” flag hanging outside.

BLM group, including children, pouring onto someone’s property that they seem to be harassing after he was arrested by police. They’re calling him “Probation Pete,” and are celebrating his arrest. Milwaukee, WI 2/3 pic.twitter.com/WsrIaUZs0T — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 16, 2020

Members of the mob claimed on social media that their actions were justified because he is a “racist” and has a confederate flag. The flag was not seen in the videos, but an American and Trump flag were hanging prominently on the front of his home.

So it’s just a “racist neighbor” they went and protested, the story is that he pulled a gun on them and he was arrested. Vaun L Mayes FB

Milwaukee, WI 3/3 pic.twitter.com/XbYo5oPvyV — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 16, 2020

In livestream footage of the incident, the mob is clearly seen stepping on to the man’s property.

“They went specifically to his house to protest him for ‘being a racist.’ The homeowner was arrested, and the crowd remains outside. They seem to have gone on his property. WTF Milwaukee?” Kitty Shackleford, a Twitter user that archives riot footage, tweeted along with videos.

After the mob was outside his home for more than two hours, police arrived. As they entered the man’s property, the rioters cheered for police and called for the man’s arrest, yelling about how he had a weapon.

When the man was taken outside, seemingly in cuffs, the crowd went wild.

This is what was going on outside the house before he “pulled a gun on them.” They went specifically to his house to protest him for “being a racist.” The homeowner was arrested, and the crowd remains outside. They seem to have gone on his property. WTF Milwaukee? (more above) pic.twitter.com/cMs6MpMe4y — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 16, 2020

The militant leftists were threatening the man saying that he was going to have big problems if he dared to step outside.

As they threatened him, shined lights into his home, and pranced all over his property, he pointed a shotgun out the window.

Milwaukee, WI – the man who was being intimidated at his house was arrested for pulling a gun on the BLM group who was threatening him and his property.

“You gon’ have bigger problems, Pete”

“I don’t think you know whats out here”

Vaun L Mayes FB /thread pic.twitter.com/Uk2LRk3IrP — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 16, 2020

The person who called for the “protest” livestreamed the mob outside the man’s home for several hours.

It does not appear that any members of the mob have been arrested.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department to ask about charges and find out if any of the militants who trespassed and threatened the homeowner were arrested. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

