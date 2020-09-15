https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-up-to-9-additional-nations-could-join-peace-deal-with-israel-including-saudi-arabia-trump-says

President Donald Trump said Tuesday afternoon that up to nine additional nations could join a peace deal with Israel in the near future, including Saudi Arabia.

“We have many other countries [that are] going to be joining us and they’re going to be joining us soon,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. “We’ll have, I think, I mean I think seven, or eight, or nine. We’re going to have a lot of other countries joining us, including the big ones.”

“It’s not something that my critics thought was possible and now they say, ‘wow, that was a good idea,’” Trump continued. “I will say, it’s gotten rave reviews.”

About a minute later, Trump added: “I spoke with the king of Saudi Arabia, at the right time I do think they will come in, yes, I do. This is a very big and very historic moment.”

President @realDonaldTrump‘s leadership led to historic peace deals in the Middle East between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and Israel. Today President Trump adds, “At the right time, I do think [Saudi Arabia]” will make a deal. Joe Biden could never do this. pic.twitter.com/KIiXUkMV0B — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 15, 2020

