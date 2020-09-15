https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bronx-tina-raises-hell-its-no-mask-day-america/

My ONLY gripe against Potty Mouth Tina is……..could she at the very least PULL OVER and film these tirades from a STATIONARY vehicle? I’m scared to DEATH on the roads anymore (barely avoiding collisions many times except when they look UP at the last second and then flip YOU off!) because of people SCREWING AROUND AT THE WHEEL OF A HIGH-SPEED MISSILE (then you see all the commercials for new vehicles: now with onboard WiFi, fully-functional blow-up sex robots ala Airplane, do a pedicure while you wait at the light, babysit your kids in the backseat, watch those movies you’ve been meaning to get around to, dictate autopsy reports, shave your back….[and oh yeah, ultra-fine print, great on gas mileage too]). The second I get in the car I turn my phone OFF, select what music I’m going to play and PAY ATTENTION TO THE ROAD.

Sorry, I guess being cautious while driving makes me an OLD FART.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

