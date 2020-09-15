https://redstate.com/streiff/2020/09/15/california-city-manager-excuses-the-shootings-of-two-la-county-sheriffs-deputies/
About The Author
Related Posts
Lawyers Will Ask Supreme Court To End Mandatory Membership, Financial Support Of State Bars
December 29, 2019
Gingrich: 3 Reasons Why Biden-Harris Dream Will ‘Quickly Become a Nightmare’ for Dems
August 18, 2020
Attenborough, 'Our Planet': Things Are Going to Get Worse
April 13, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy