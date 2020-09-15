https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/candace-owens-shreds-pea-brained-lebron-james-for-blm-tweets/
LOS ANGELES, CA – A conservative author is pointing to a professional athlete for answers in the aftermath of yet another targeted attack on police.
On Sunday, popular conservative commentator Candace Owens took to Twitter to rip into celebrities, including Lebron James, and other well-known Black Lives Matter activists for their “hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric.”
Her passionate post followed the ambush of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday night.
The pair was sitting in a patrol car outside a Metro Station when just after 7 p.m., a gunman ran up to the car and opened fire.
Both have head injuries and are in critical condition.
They are reported to be a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who is the mother of a 6-year-old.
As the sheriff released video of the attack and the search for the shooter began, an outpouring of support followed on social media.
However, Owens demanded more than “thoughts and prayers.” She wants Lebron James held accountable for fueling the “the racist, anti-police, black lives matter.”
Sunday morning, she tweeted the surveillance video of the shooting with the caption:
“Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric. The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame.”
Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric.
The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020
Five minutes later, she followed with another post that reads:
“Why else does this happen? Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged RAPIST on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes. BLACK LIVES MATTER AND THE COMPLICIT MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS, ATHLETES, AND ENTERTAINERS ARE TO BLAME.”
Why else does this happen? Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged RAPIST on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes.
BLACK LIVES MATTER AND THE COMPLICIT MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS, ATHLETES, AND ENTERTAINERS ARE TO BLAME. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020
Owens is referencing James past involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement.
The basketball star has previously been very vocal, both online and in interviews.
Back in May, he posted about the February killing of Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery. Three white men are now accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Arbery while he was out for a jog.
James tweeted:
“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. heavens above to your family!!”
We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020
The “rapist” allegation in Owens’ tweet appears to reference the more recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Police shot Blake last month during an attempted arrest.
He was previously accused of sexually assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend.
Owens is not the only one bringing Lebron James into the conversation after Saturday’s ambush on law enforcement.
On the John Phillips Show on KABC Radio, LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the reward money in the hunt for the killers has reached $175,000, which came as a combination of donations of $100,000 from the county and two separate donations of $25,000 and $50,000 from two private individuals.
LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva challenges Lebron James to match reward money for gunman who ambushed two deputies in Compton | Fox News https://t.co/N7w8rArR8d
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 14, 2020
While on the show, Sheriff Villanueva wanted to up the ante, so he openly challenged NBA star LeBron James to match and double the reward money being offered for information on the gunman who ambushed and shot the two deputies.
Villanueva said:
“This challenge is to Lebron James. I want you to match that and double that reward,
“I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community.”
He continued
“And I appreciated that,
“But likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across all professions.”
LeBron James has been one of the most outspoken celebrity athletes on the topic of racism and justice reform. He never shies away from a chance to call out police for various situations. After the shooting of Jacob Blake in August, James said Black people in America are “terrified” of police misconduct.
Let’s also call on Senator Harris to publicly ask all of the people who donated to the bail fund for violent and dangerous rioters to support this reward for capture of this suspect who ambushed these two LA deputies!https://t.co/efvwrgZDw5
— Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) September 14, 2020
Following a Lakers game, James said:
“I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America,
“Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified.”
Some of his earlier tweets also showed frustration with police shootings, saying:
“And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted,
“This s— [sic] is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”
It is not known if James is aware of Villanuena’s challenge.
Villanuena’s finished by saying:
“Let’s see what he does,”
“I’ll be very curious to see what his response is, if any.”
Here is the original story Law Enforcement Today brought you on the shooting of the deputies.
LOS ANGELES, CA – Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies are in critical condition after being ambushed and shot multiple times on Saturday night, September 12th.
The deputies, whose names have not been released, but are said to be a 24-year-old male, and a 31-year-old female, who is the mother of a 6-year-old boy, were reportedly shot in the head multiple times, but were able to radio for help.
Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
The officers were parked outside of the PAX metro station in Compton, when the unidentified suspect walked up to the car and began firing.
Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
In a late night press conference Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles County Sheriff, said the deputies were taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. Both deputies have been members of the department for 14 months.
Sheriff Villanueva Discusses Ambush Shooting of Two Deputies in Compton. To watch the full press conference, please visit https://t.co/fOaVP5wTUe pic.twitter.com/7gXlbLQpAK
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
The department posted a video to its Twitter feed showing the gunman approaching the passenger side of the car, firing and then running away.
Sheriff Villanueva, was not mincing words in his statement saying:
“Seeing somebody just walk up and just start shooting them, it pisses me off,
“It dismays me at the same time. There’s no prettier way to say it.”
He also said:
“This is just a sober reminder that this is a dangerous job and you know actions, words have consequences, and our job does not get any easier because people don’t like law enforcement,”
Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020
In a particularly heinous act, when protesters got wind that the officers were being taken to the hospital, they blocked both the entrances and exists shouting “we hope they die!”.
The LA County Sherriffs Office tweeted:
“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL, People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”
To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
Deputies issued a dispersal order to the group of protesters blocking the hospital emergency entrance and exits, when an adult male protester refused to comply and cooperate, which resulted in police attempting to take him into custody as he resisted.
While police were struggling to make the arrest, an unidentified woman ran towards the deputies, ignoring repeated commands to stay back, and interfered with the arrest.
The woman, later identified as Josie Huang, a member of the press, admitted she was not wearing the proper press credentials to identify herself.
According to the LA County Sherriffs Office, Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C.
(1/3) #LASD Century Sheriff’s Station Watch Commander reports the following:
After deputies issued a dispersal order for the unlawful assembly of a group of protesters blocking the hospital emergency entrance & exits, a male adult protester refused to comply & cooperate…
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
(2/3) During his arrest, a struggle ensued at which time a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest…
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
(3/3) The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C.
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
Gleeful, laughing bystander live-streamed aftermath of attack on Compton deputies: “They just got aired out!”
LOS ANGELES, CA – It seems that when it comes to the recent shooting ambush of two deputies in Compton, heinous and egregious acts and attitudes just keep coming to the fore.
As we previously reported, two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies were ambushed Saturday night, September 12th. They were shot multiple times while they were sitting in their car outside the PAX Metro Station in Compton. One victim is a 24-year-old male, and the other is a 31-year-old female and mother of a 6-year-old.
Both were transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, and they are presently recovering after surgery.
Video shows the unidentified suspect firing, unprovoked, into the vehicle.
Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
Then, as we also reported, protesters gathered outside the hospital, chanting,
“We hope they die.”
Worse yet, protesters attempted to force their way into the hospital.
Now, video has surfaced that shows additional witness and bystander reactions to the evil act perpetrated against the two deputies.
A video with the Instagram username beno_thegreat shows a grinning man wearing a yellow hoodie, filming immediately on location after the deputies were shot.
He proclaims:
“Compton! N**** just aired the police out, n****! They just aired the police out, n****!”
A bystander says:
“This the only justice we’re gonna get.”
The man in the yellow hoodie goes on to say:
“Them n****s just got aired out, cuz. They just bust on them n****s, cuz, that’s crazy.”
Then with a laugh, he adds:
“It goes down in Compton.”
With the camera pointed at the police car where the stricken deputies had been shot, he continues:
“Them n**** on they knees. Deal!”
As he films the deputies struggling next to a column, a bystander yells,
“No justice, no peace.”
Reprehensible witness reaction video of the 2 officers being shot point blank.
— The Red-Headed Libertarian™ (@TRHLofficial) September 13, 2020
The camera turns to the approaching patrol cars, and the man in the yellow hoodie repeats,
“Police just got aired out, n****!
“They just got bust on, n****!
“They just got aired out! They just got aired out, n****!
“It’s going up! Somebody’s bust on they ass!”
More similar proclamations follow as he films the arrival of patrol vehicles.
Then he adds:
“Ohhhhh, ohhhhh, two sheriffs shot in the face, two sheriffs shot in the face, they trippin. It’s going up in Compton. N****s bust on the police.”
The camera turns back on the man in the yellow hoodie, who is smiling broadly.
He gleefully adds:
“N****! They just got aired out!
Still grinning, he laughingly continues:
“Somebody ran up on the corner and bust on they ass, right through the window, in the face and all, n****!”
Additional videos from that fateful day also show despicable attitudes on the part of bystanders.
The video below shows two officers on camera outside the hospital, with bystanders yelling:
“You’re going to f***ing die one by one!”
and
“You’re next!”
93% peaceful BLM at St. Francis Hospital telling police they will die one by one. #LosAngeles 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/230auQEc2T
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 13, 2020
In another video taken outside the hospital, a bystander is heard laughing and yelling, “Oink oink” at officers.
Others repeat:
“F*** the police!”
A group of assholes went to St. Francis Hospital to protest where the two police officers were shot are being treated. 🤯🤯 #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/ML5teteqfS
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 13, 2020
As if these video reactions weren’t enough, there is an additional social media reaction that warrants notice for its egregiousness.
NEW: Jose Ometeotl, the city manager of Lynwood, posted on his Instagram that “Chickens come home to roost” following the ambush shooting of two LASD deputies in Compton. One is a 31 y/o mom of a young boy, the other is a 24 year old male deputy, both very new. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/CpMmmEZp5z
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020
According to a tweet posted by Fox LA’S Bill Melugin, Lynwood City Manager Joe Ometeotl posted a meme saying, “The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost,” on his Instagram account following the ambush.
From the Twitter screenshot, Ometeotl adds that he does not “condone” the shooting, but then appears to go on the attack against police.
He writes that they are:
“deputy gangs that inflict fear and violence in the community.
“These deputies murdered, framed and stole from the community, just because they could.”
As the officers struggle to heal from their injuries, the shooter remains at large.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has offered a $100,000 reward in the manhunt for the would-be killer.
$100K REWARD OFFER in Manhunt for Suspect in Ambush Shooting of 2 LA Sheriff’s Deputies #Compton #LASD
Call investigators with your tips to 323-890-5500. https://t.co/gFFsQ72niE pic.twitter.com/N2uk4ONXKg
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
We can only hope that there will be someone out there with some knowledge of the shooter – someone who is not gleefully celebrating the attempted murder of two officers, but instead is willing to do the right thing.
Here is our previous report on protestors’ attempts to enter the hospital where the two injured deputies were being treated:
LOS ANGELES, CA – In an update regarding the two critically injured deputies that were shot on September 12th, we had reported on aspects related to protesters trying to block the entryway to the hospital emergency entrance where the two deputies were being treated.
However, new reports state that there was more than just people trying to block the entrance to the hospital – but also protesters trying to force their way into the hospital as well.
WHAT IN THE HELL
After these thugs shot deputies in their cars, protestors tried to break into the hospital?
Media covering up Democrats mayhem and their alliance with Dark, Demonic forces
THIS IS NOT NORMAL pic.twitter.com/dIHIdrghcL
— Ali Alexander 🟧 (@ali) September 13, 2020
What their intentions were is not clear, but it certainly couldn’t have been good.
Additional video clips have been shared online, where officers guarding the entryway to the hospital can be seen getting harassed by protesters outside.
A tense situation developing in Lynwood as a handful of protesters on sidewalk shout at deputies outside St. Francis medical center where 2 deputies are recovering from surgery after being shot tonight in Compton pic.twitter.com/wwpcnVFvOI
— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020
More videos have also been shared, showcasing a small group of individuals screaming “fuck the police” outside of the very hospital where the deputies are fighting for their lives.
https://twitter.com/GolferGirl305/status/1305160316364480513
Others could be heard chanting “it’s a celebration” on the video as well, essentially making reference to the deputies having been shot.
Another video showcased a man referring to the deputies shot as “two of America’s most notorious gang members” as he was making his way up to the hospital.
BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush.
Part 1 pic.twitter.com/0x3uj04ahW
— Maria CLICK THE FCN PROFILE Viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020
When the individual attempted to go into the hospital, he was immediately stopped and was informed that no one is allowed inside of the hospital for any type of visitation.
