LOS ANGELES, CA – A conservative author is pointing to a professional athlete for answers in the aftermath of yet another targeted attack on police.

On Sunday, popular conservative commentator Candace Owens took to Twitter to rip into celebrities, including Lebron James, and other well-known Black Lives Matter activists for their “hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric.”

Her passionate post followed the ambush of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday night.

The pair was sitting in a patrol car outside a Metro Station when just after 7 p.m., a gunman ran up to the car and opened fire.

Both have head injuries and are in critical condition.

They are reported to be a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who is the mother of a 6-year-old.

As the sheriff released video of the attack and the search for the shooter began, an outpouring of support followed on social media.

However, Owens demanded more than “thoughts and prayers.” She wants Lebron James held accountable for fueling the “the racist, anti-police, black lives matter.”

Sunday morning, she tweeted the surveillance video of the shooting with the caption:

“Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric. The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame.”

Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric. The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020

Five minutes later, she followed with another post that reads:

“Why else does this happen? Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged RAPIST on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes. BLACK LIVES MATTER AND THE COMPLICIT MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS, ATHLETES, AND ENTERTAINERS ARE TO BLAME.”

Why else does this happen? Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged RAPIST on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes. BLACK LIVES MATTER AND THE COMPLICIT MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS, ATHLETES, AND ENTERTAINERS ARE TO BLAME. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020

Owens is referencing James past involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement.

The basketball star has previously been very vocal, both online and in interviews.

Back in May, he posted about the February killing of Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery. Three white men are now accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Arbery while he was out for a jog.

James tweeted:

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. heavens above to your family!!”

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

The “rapist” allegation in Owens’ tweet appears to reference the more recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Police shot Blake last month during an attempted arrest.

He was previously accused of sexually assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

Owens is not the only one bringing Lebron James into the conversation after Saturday’s ambush on law enforcement.

On the John Phillips Show on KABC Radio, LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the reward money in the hunt for the killers has reached $175,000, which came as a combination of donations of $100,000 from the county and two separate donations of $25,000 and $50,000 from two private individuals.

LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva challenges Lebron James to match reward money for gunman who ambushed two deputies in Compton | Fox News https://t.co/N7w8rArR8d — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 14, 2020

While on the show, Sheriff Villanueva wanted to up the ante, so he openly challenged NBA star LeBron James to match and double the reward money being offered for information on the gunman who ambushed and shot the two deputies.

Villanueva said:

“This challenge is to Lebron James. I want you to match that and double that reward,

“I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community.”

He continued

“And I appreciated that,

“But likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across all professions.”

LeBron James has been one of the most outspoken celebrity athletes on the topic of racism and justice reform. He never shies away from a chance to call out police for various situations. After the shooting of Jacob Blake in August, James said Black people in America are “terrified” of police misconduct.

Let’s also call on Senator Harris to publicly ask all of the people who donated to the bail fund for violent and dangerous rioters to support this reward for capture of this suspect who ambushed these two LA deputies!https://t.co/efvwrgZDw5 — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) September 14, 2020

Following a Lakers game, James said:

“I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America,

“Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified.”

Some of his earlier tweets also showed frustration with police shootings, saying:

“And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted,

“This s— [sic] is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”

It is not known if James is aware of Villanuena’s challenge.

Villanuena’s finished by saying:

“Let’s see what he does,”

“I’ll be very curious to see what his response is, if any.”

Here is the original story Law Enforcement Today brought you on the shooting of the deputies.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies are in critical condition after being ambushed and shot multiple times on Saturday night, September 12th.

The deputies, whose names have not been released, but are said to be a 24-year-old male, and a 31-year-old female, who is the mother of a 6-year-old boy, were reportedly shot in the head multiple times, but were able to radio for help.

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The officers were parked outside of the PAX metro station in Compton, when the unidentified suspect walked up to the car and began firing.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

In a late night press conference Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles County Sheriff, said the deputies were taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. Both deputies have been members of the department for 14 months.

Sheriff Villanueva Discusses Ambush Shooting of Two Deputies in Compton. To watch the full press conference, please visit https://t.co/fOaVP5wTUe pic.twitter.com/7gXlbLQpAK — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The department posted a video to its Twitter feed showing the gunman approaching the passenger side of the car, firing and then running away.

Sheriff Villanueva, was not mincing words in his statement saying:

“Seeing somebody just walk up and just start shooting them, it pisses me off,

“It dismays me at the same time. There’s no prettier way to say it.”

He also said:

“This is just a sober reminder that this is a dangerous job and you know actions, words have consequences, and our job does not get any easier because people don’t like law enforcement,”

President Trump, who has been an outspoken supporter of police, and continually denounces violence against them, retweeted the video early Sunday morning saying:

“Animals that must be hit hard!”

