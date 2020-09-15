https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/candace-owens-cardi-b

BlazeTV host Dave Rubin discussed the recent Twitter fight between conservative commentator Candace Owens and rapper Cardi B over the black vote.

It all started after Candace tweeted a video clip from her interview with the

Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, in which she called Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s interview with the “WAP” rapper an insulting attempt to “pander” to black American voters.

“If black Americans aren’t insulted by the fact that Joe Biden, who has been hiding in his basement for the entire year, made an appearance and came out because he was going to do an interview with Cardi B—do we have nothing better to offer?” Candace said.

Cardi B shot back with a series of profanity-laced videos, in which she said Candace has an “identity crisis” and doesn’t care about black Americans because she’s married to a white man, who she then likened to an “upper-class KKK in the United Kingdom.”

Candace followed up with several tweets, one urging black Americans to wake up to “Democrat racism,” another mocking wealthy “Hollywood idols,” and finally a victorious tweet saying she “broke” Cardi B.

