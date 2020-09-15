https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/caught-on-hot-mic-big-ten-football-announcement-coming-tonight/

Before a news conference this morning, University of Nebraska president Ted Carter was caught on a hot mic saying an announcement about a fall football season for the Big Ten would be coming later Tuesday.

“We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight,” Carter told Bob Hinson, director of the National Strategic Research Institute, according to a video posted by KETV in Omaha, Nebraska.