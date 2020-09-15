https://www.faithwire.com/2020/09/14/cbns-gordon-robertson-warns-christians-of-blms-embrace-of-marxism/

One of the co-founders of the official Black Lives Matter organization has described herself as a “trained Marxist.” Referencing words penned by the movement’s late founder, Karl Marx, Gordon Robertson said those who ascribe to the 19th century thinker’s philosophy have “made a deal with Satan.”

Seeking to highlight the dangers of Marxism, Gordon Robertson quoted “The Fiddler,” a poem written by Marx seven years before he published “The Communist Manifesto.” In it, the philosopher wrote:

Till heart’s bewitched, till senses reel:

with Satan I have struck my deal.

He chalks the signs, beats time for me,

I play the death march fast and free.

“When you look at the result of Marxism, of communism, of what he put out in the world, and you consider the number of death marches that happened — the millions that were killed,” Gordon Robertson explained. “Anyone today that says they’re a Marxist ideologue either doesn’t know the history or doesn’t know the spiritual roots of this.”

“This leads to this kind of violence, this leads to death, this leads to anarchy, this leads to rioting, this leads to everything we’re seeing today,” he continued. “And we need to hear very clear from our national leaders that they don’t support this in any way. That’s the deal here. If you are Marxist, you’re going straight back into that poem: you’ve made a deal with Satan.”

Others, too, have voiced concerns about the Marxist-like tactics of some within the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) rebuked the progressive organization on Monday for “engaging in terrorist tactics designed deliberately to destabilize American society and endanger Americans.” In addition to the instances of violence cropping up in cities across the U.S., the conservative lawmaker was referring to a recent interaction in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, when a group of Black Lives Matter protesters reportedly commanded their white supporters to get on their knees.

Texas-based megachurch pastor and televangelist Ed Young has likewise cautioned Christians against fully embracing the Black Lives Matter organization and its agenda.

In July, he urged his congregants to see the difference between the three-word phrase “black lives matter,” which he endorsed, and the official movement.

“I can’t support or agree with the core beliefs of the organization Black Lives Matter,” Young explained. “It’s tied to abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, and the breakup of the nuclear family — just to name a few. So I’m not going to hashtag that phrase, because whenever someone hashtags something, they need to hash it out through Scripture, and they need to understand what the people who have started the hashtag are actually living out and what solutions are they recommending.”

Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter and a protégé of Eric Mann, a former member of the domestic terrorist group Weather Underground, said in a 2015 video that she and fellow co-founder Alicia Garza “are trained Marxists.”

“We are trained Marxists,” she said. “We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories. And I think that what we really tried to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk.”

And in 2018, Cullors, author of the book, “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir,” explained her training at the Labor/Community Strategy Center, which she called her “first political home.” The philosophy taught at the center focuses “on black and Latino communities with deep historical ties to the long history of anti-colonial, anti-imperialist, pro-communist resistance to the U.S. empire.”

