The CDC was forced to cancel its ‘critical race theory’ training program after documents leaked to reporter Christopher Rufo revealed the agency was moving forward with the program in violation of President Trump’s executive action.

The same federal group that failed the nation and the world with their convoluted, unscientific and destructive COVID-19 policies decided to move ahead with their critical race theory program.

This is despite President Donald Trump’s ban last week!

The CDC training claims that “racism is a public health crisis” and that “systemic racism” leads to “police killings of unarmed Black and Brown men and women”

The program was canceled on Tuesday after documents leaked to reporter Christopher Rufo revealed the agency was defying the President.

Glad to report, per @POTUS’s directive, this training is being cancelled immediately. https://t.co/5Fd9ynKYtQ — Russ Vought (@RussVought45) September 15, 2020

Christopher Rufo said there must be consequences for the federal employees who brazenly violated a presidential order.

“If there is no action from the CDC Director in the next 72 hours, I will begin releasing the names of those involved.” – Christopher said in a tweet.

BREAKING: We shut them down. But we must go further. There must be consequences for the federal employees who brazenly violated a presidential order. If there is no action from @CDCDirector in the next 72 hours, I will begin releasing the names of those involved. Swords up! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/KdHxo7NxrG — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 15, 2020

