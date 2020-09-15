https://thehill.com/homenews/house/516442-centris-house-group-offers-bipartisan-covid-19-relief-deal

A bipartisan group of about 50 House lawmakers will offer their own coronavirus relief plan Tuesday in a bid to revive stalled stimulus negotiations between Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line Overnight Defense: Dems divided on length of stopgap spending measure | Afghan envoy agrees to testify before House panel | Trump leans into foreign policy in campaign’s final stretch Pence seeks to boost Daines in critical Montana Senate race MORE (D-Calif.) and the White House before the Nov. 3 elections.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, comprised of centrist Democrats and Republicans, will propose a $1.5 trillion package that provides another round of stimulus checks, boosted unemployment insurance and much-needed aid for cities and states.

The proposal represents a last-ditch effort to strike a deal on COVID-19 relief with party leaders still about $1 trillion apart and lawmakers set to leave Washington for the campaign trail at the end of the month. The plan also comes as moderate Democrats and Republicans, many facing tough reelections, are voicing frustration about the weeks-long impasse as the pandemic has killed nearly 200,000 Americans and put millions out of work.

The Problem Solvers’s “March to Common Ground” framework calls for $1.52 trillion in new money, though up to $2 trillion could be available if coronavirus conditions worsen, sources said. Pelosi is digging in on Democrats’ demand for a $2.2 trillion package, while the White House says President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Russian jets identified in Trump campaign ad calling for support for the troops Democratic Senate candidate ‘hesitant’ to get COVID-19 vaccine if approved this year MORE could support a little more than $1 trillion in funding.

Both Pelosi’s office and White House officials have been briefed.

The bipartisan proposal would grant another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for most Americans, a popular idea backed by both the Democrats and Trump. And it would revive expired supplemental unemployment insurance at $450 per week for the first eight weeks, then provide up to $600 per week after that but capped at 100 percent of a person’s salary. Pelosi wants $600 a week in boosted insurance; the White House has offered $300 per week.

The package also includes $100 billion for COVID-19 testing and other health efforts; $25 billion for rental and mortgage assistance to stave off evictions across the country; and new money for schools, small businesses, food aid and the Postal Service.

Funding for cash-strapped cities, counties and states has been one of the biggest sticking points in the talks. The Problem Solvers, led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerHillicon Valley: Lawmakers introduce resolution condemning QAnon | US Cyber Command leader vows to ‘defend forward’ in protecting nation from cyberattacks House Democrats request briefing on seizure of terrorist cryptocurrency assets House Democrats call on State Department for information on Uighur prisoner Ekpar Asat MORE (D-N.J.) and Tom Reed Thomas (Tom) W. ReedHouse approves two child care bills aimed at pandemic Diabetes Caucus co-chairs say telehealth expansion to continue beyond pandemic The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Mnuchin previews GOP coronavirus relief package MORE (R-N.Y.), have proposed $500 billion to shore up state and local governments and avert mass layoffs of police, firefighters and other public employees.

That’s roughly halfway between what Pelosi and the White House have previously proposed.

Pelosi and the Democrats passed the $3.4 trillion Heroes Act last spring that called for nearly $1 trillion in emergency aid for state and local governments; the White House has offered $150 billion.

Updated at 9:31 a.m.

