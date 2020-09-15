https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/516613-chris-evans-on-nsfw-photo-now-that-i-have-your-attention-vote

“Captain America” star Chris Evans responded to some of the viral attention he has received online for a not-so-safe-for-work photo he seemed to have accidentally posted to Instagram recently by urging fans to vote.

“Now that I have your attention … VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” he wrote in a tweet late Monday that has since racked up more than 1.1 million likes and nearly 200,000 retweets as of Tuesday evening.

Now that I have your attention

‍♂️‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Evans caused a ruckus on social media over the weekend after a photo, which definitely leans more to the risqué side, appeared on his Instagram account, which has more than 6 million followers.

Evans addressed the photo, which has since been taken down from his page, during an interview with daytime talk show host Tamron Hall that aired on her show on Tuesday.

During the appearance, Evans said, “Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned.”

“You know, things happen. It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

