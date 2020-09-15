https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/15/civil-disobedience-for-the-win-two-little-miami-football-players-broke-all-the-rules-to-show-their-love-of-country-on-9-11-watch/

This.

Is.

Awesome.

Seriously something we all need to see more of.

Watch.

Two Little Miami football players pay the price for civil disobedience. They were told not to carry onto the field thin blue line and thin red line flags at their 9/11 game. They did anyway. The school has now suspended them from the team indefinitely. #ThinBlueLine #ThinRedLine pic.twitter.com/19y9GAvaxr — David Winter (@DavidWinterTV) September 14, 2020

So sick and tired of the kneeling and bellyaching from our professional athletes who think we should care what we think – THIS is civil disobedience we can get behind.

From Local 12:

Some local high school football players are finding that their support for first responders is coming at a huge cost. The boys are now suspended from their team after not heeding a warning to leave the Thin Blue Line and Thin Red Line flags that represent fallen firefighters and police officers off the field. When the Little Miami High School football team took the field Friday, Sept. 11, a couple of players carried alongside the American flag a Thin Blue Line and Thin Red Line flags. “Were you trying to make some kind of a political statement here?” Local 12 asked Brady Williams, a senior cornerback. “No,” he answered quickly. “Not at all. I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago.“

Suspended for honoring those lost in 9/11.

Let that sink in for just a moment.

.

.

.

WTF is wrong with these people?! Would they be in trouble if they had kneeled?

Grrr.

Good for them! Why shouldn’t they? If you can have pig socks you can have cop and ff flags! — magalopes (@mlwelch31) September 15, 2020

Scumbag School Admin shutting down civil disobedience??? — Michael Turner (@sithintersepter) September 15, 2020

If the voters let the school board leave that in place, then they deserve what they get. Voters get a choice in the matter, it’s ultimately up to them to fix this. — Russian Meddler (@RussianMeddler) September 15, 2020

And fix it they should.

High school students standing up for their beliefs in this day is phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/uK8KXGvIPg — Paul 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@Laserb_INFJ) September 15, 2020

“Pro” football players can learn a lesson from these young people. 🇺🇸 #NeverForget — Alta 🇬🇷🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Alta_LMSW) September 15, 2020

Ain’t THAT the truth?

***

Related:

‘A core set of threat actors’: Catherine Herridge drops HUGE bombshell (from #whistleblower Brian Murphy) on Antifa and Portland riots

‘WTF is he TRYING to even say’?! Look on interpreter’s FACE during Biden’s climate-change babbling is PRICELESS (watch)

Didn’t take long for her mask to SLIP! Kamala Harris accidentally says the quiet part about Biden out loud and LOL (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

