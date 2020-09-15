https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/cnbc-host-calls-pelosi-crazy-nancy-face/

A television commentator has called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face.

But it’s all President Trump’s fault, claims CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

The video:

Jim Cramer calls Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” TO HER FACE on live television pic.twitter.com/WOndLjtrQP — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 15, 2020

Jim Cramer: “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy? I’m sorry, that was the president. I have such reverence for the office. I would never use that term …” Pelosi: “But you just did. But you just did.” pic.twitter.com/4k2Cw5WL0d — The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2020

Cramer immediately told Pelosi, “I’m sorry, that was the president.”

The two were discussing legislation to provide help for Americans suffering from the economic impact of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Pelosi has refused to compromise with Republicans, insisting financially troubled cities and states run by Democrats received bailouts

This week, a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers proposed a $2 trillion package, far short of Pelosi’s demand of more than $3 trillion.

It includes $500 billion for state and local governments that Democrats have requested.

Pelosi reportedly has told Democrats she wants the House to remain in session until a bipartisan deal is reached.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, negotiating on behalf of President Trump, previously had offered members of Congress a $1.5 trillion compromise.

A $3 trillion deal fashioned by the administration and Congress months ago provided for forgivable loans to small businesses, a variety of school aid and coronavirus funding, as well as checks to individuals making below about $75,000.

