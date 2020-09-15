https://www.newswars.com/cnbc-host-calls-pelosi-crazy-to-her-face-immediately-apologizes/

A CNBC host called Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “Crazy Nancy” to her face during a Tuesday interview with the House speaker.

Mad Money Host Jim Cramer immediately apologized and clarified he was channeling President Trump when he used the popular the moniker.

“What deal can we have, crazy Nancy? “said Cramer. “I’m sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term, but it is hard isn’t it?”

Maintain peak vigilance by taking advantage of our latest sale now!

A clearly stunned Pelosi responded: “but you just did. But you just did.”

“Let me just say this, anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities,” said Pelosi after regaining her composure. “He calls other people “crazy,” because he knows he is. He complains about this that and the other thing, because he knows his own shortcomings.”

“He’s a master of projection, so anytime he says something you go ‘uh-oh,’ because that’s what he’s thinking about himself.”

Already, there’s a movement calling for Cramer to resign for using the “misogynist slur.”

On cue, Cramer has taken to Twitter to stymie the “cancel culture” virtual mob.

The exchange can be viewed below:

Alex Jones exposes the Dems’ open attempts to hijack the office of the president if Biden can’t steal the election.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...