(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A women’s studies professor at Suffolk County Community College is under investigation after a video of her telling students during class to think twice before voting for Donald Trump has gone viral.

Drew Biondo, director of communications for the New York-based Suffolk County Community College, provided a statement to The College Fix on Tuesday that stated officials are “aware of a video posted to Facebook allegedly containing 45 seconds of audio from a 1 hour and 15-minute online class.”

“Pending an investigation of the content and context of that video, we have reassigned the faculty member involved in the video,” Biondo stated. “Suffolk County Community College encourages any open and diverse discussion and exchange of ideas. The College does not, however, condone electioneering by faculty in the classroom.”

