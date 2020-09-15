https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/516513-coons-beats-back-progressive-senate-primary-challenge-in-delaware

Sen. Chris CoonsChristopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsConservative activist Lauren Witzke wins GOP Senate primary in Delaware Coons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Democrats back away from quick reversal of Trump tax cuts MORE (Del.) became the latest incumbent to hold back a progressive primary challenger on Tuesday with his victory in the Democratic Senate primary.

The Associated Press called the race for Coons at 9:24 p.m. EDT.

Coons faced a challenge from Jessica Scarane, a former nonprofit board member who ran on a number of progressive causes, including “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal. She was among a number of left-wing candidates who challenged House incumbents in this year’s Democratic primaries, though she didn’t attract the same amount of attention as others such as Jamaal Bowman, who recently defeated Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelCoons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Overnight Defense: Trump hosts Israel, UAE, Bahrain for historic signing l Air Force reveals it secretly built and flew new fighter jet l Coronavirus creates delay in Pentagon research for alternative to ‘forever chemicals’ Trump hosts Israel, UAE, Bahrain for historic signing MORE in New York.

The senator now joins a number of Democratic incumbents who have survived similar challenges, including House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealCoons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Pelosi: House will stay in session until agreement is reached on coronavirus relief On The Money: Senate Democrats block GOP relief bill | Senators don’t expect stimulus until after election | Jobless claims plateau MORE (D-Mass.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerCoons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Pelosi seeks to put pressure on GOP in COVID-19 relief battle OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House Democrats tee up vote on climate-focused energy bill next week | EPA reappoints controversial leader to air quality advisory committee | Coronavirus creates delay in Pentagon research for alternative to ‘forever chemicals’ MORE (D-Md.).

A close confidant of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCoons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Biden courts veterans amid fallout from Trump military controversies Biden campaign manager touts ‘multiple pathways’ to victory MORE, Coons went in to Tuesday’s election with a sizable cash advantage that propelled him to victory. Scarane faced less than $200,000 cash on hand heading into the final week, according to fundraising reports.

Coons, the vice chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee, was first elected to the Senate in 2010 to replace Biden when he became vice president. He endorsed Biden for president in a video message as part of the final night of this year’s Democratic National Convention and leaned heavily on Biden’s support during his Senate race in Delaware.

