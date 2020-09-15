https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cringe-introduced-latino-event-puerto-rican-singer-luis-fonsi-biden-pulls-phone-starts-playing-despacito-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Tuesday to pander to the Latino community as he loses support from Hispanic voters.

Biden traveled to Kissimmee after holding a disaster roundtable event with veterans in Tampa.

Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria were at the Kissimmee event desperately trying to help Biden connect to the Latino community as the former VP arrived almost two hours late for his speech.

Then this happened…

After being introduced by Puerto Rican-American singer Luis Fonsi, Joe Biden pulled out his phone and started playing Despacito ahead of his remarks kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Despacito” means “slowly” — perfect for Slow Joe!

WATCH:

After being introduced by Luis Fonsi, Joe Biden pulled out his phone and started playing Despacito ahead of his remarks kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee, FL. pic.twitter.com/7R6hUZgLW1 — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 16, 2020

Twitter users savaged Biden.

Does @JoeBiden realize that Despacito means “slowly”? Fits well with Slow Joe https://t.co/7i6DzWwlSH — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) September 16, 2020

Biden’s own supporters were horrified!

As bad as Hilary with the hot sauce — Cinnamon Girl (@lynnellen516) September 16, 2020

We are in hell — Paul Krugman is a George Bush Democrat 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) September 16, 2020

His I keep hot sauce in my purse moment. It is like we are living the same awful 2016 dream — Dan Blanco (@DanielW8080) September 16, 2020

Wrap it guys. It’s over. — Victor 🍋 (@olivicmic) September 16, 2020

People wonder why he struggles with Latino vote — Mia 🏴🚩bags of antifa soup (@Syndicalist_Mia) September 16, 2020

I am voting for Biden and this was cringey af — Robotics Engineering 🧢👑 (@_CurryInAHurry) September 16, 2020

