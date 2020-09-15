https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cringe-introduced-latino-event-puerto-rican-singer-luis-fonsi-biden-pulls-phone-starts-playing-despacito-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Tuesday to pander to the Latino community as he loses support from Hispanic voters.

Biden traveled to Kissimmee after holding a disaster roundtable event with veterans in Tampa.

Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria were at the Kissimmee event desperately trying to help Biden connect to the Latino community as the former VP arrived almost two hours late for his speech.

Then this happened…

After being introduced by Puerto Rican-American singer Luis Fonsi, Joe Biden pulled out his phone and started playing Despacito ahead of his remarks kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Despacito” means “slowly” — perfect for Slow Joe!

WATCH:

Twitter users savaged Biden.

Biden’s own supporters were horrified!

