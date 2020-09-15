https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/damage-control-jim-cramer-explains-why-he-called-nancy-pelosi-crazy-nancy/

Time’s up, Jim Cramer? Maybe so.

Libs are furious at him calling Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face on live TV earlier today:

Whether @JimCramer meant to insult Nancy Pelosi or simply refer to Trump’s disparaging attacks, the harmful effects are the same. We’re calling on journalists to stop circulating sexist labels that betray women’s skills, insights, & lived experiences as leaders. #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/GLMSH6ffV4 — TIME’S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) September 15, 2020

Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted that Cramer “would never say this to a man”:

1) @jimcramer would never say this to a man 2) @SpeakerPelosi slays Cramer’s chauvinism with her dignity. https://t.co/ABkVfliiW8 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 15, 2020

And Howard Dean says “this is the end of Jim Cramer as a serious finance commentator”:

This is the end of Jim Cramer as a serious finance commentator. He might as well hang it up and go to work for Fox. https://t.co/tJTkqG6A89 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) September 15, 2020

Cramer, however, is firing back and doubling-down on his claim during the interview that what he was *really* doing was criticizing President Trump for calling her “Crazy Nancy”:

Did anyone bother to listen to the whole interview? It was about how horrendous it is that the president calls Speaker Pelosi Crazy Nancy. It is so unfortunate and ill-advised. The people criticizing me must not have realized the point! NEVER should she be called that — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

It disgusts him so much and that’s why he’s tweeting it out again and again and again?

It disgusts me that she is called “crazy Nancy.” She has spent her whole life in public services. My critics didn’t listen to why i mentioned it-because it is horrifying. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

He wants a pass:

When you criticize the president by mentioning what he calls the Speaker of the House, you should not be criticized for mentioning the terrible name he calls her. https://t.co/Og90jxvKHr — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

If “context is everything,” why did Cramer repeatedly apologize?

I guess no one listened to the entire interview – especially the end where @jimcramer clearly and emphatically said he was joking and apologized to the speaker and she accepted. Context is everything, but you sure did get a good reaction. Congrats on the new follows. — Jay Woods (@JayWoods3) September 15, 2020

And it’s weird how he didn’t point out all the nasty things Pelosi has said about the president:

what deal can we have when the president-not me–calls her Crazy Nancy? She is the Speaker of the House for heaven’s sake. fire away if you didn’t know that’s what he calls her — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

Pelosi and Trump are like that Spider-Man meme where the two of them are pointing at each other, but Cramer doesn’t point that out:

I am surprised at you, Tony. The point was to show how horrendous it is that the president calls her Tony. Did you really watch the interview? Did you see that the point was to say there

can’t be a deal with a president who calls the Speaker crazy? I expect more of you. https://t.co/ubbuzJ5l1o — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

And if you’re apologizing so many times, maybe stop digging and getting mad at everyone calling you out?

I challenge anyone to listen to the interview and think i wasn’t imitating what the president says and how repulsive i find it.. I said that three times. I apologized for the implication twice. Who put out the quote without the context? what organization? — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

***

Related:

WATCH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer just called Nancy Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ TO HER FACE on live TV https://t.co/7VikDr2zNc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 15, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

