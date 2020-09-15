http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Udo96Y2okQQ/

Hollywood actress Debra Messing called President Donald Trump a “rapist” and a “pedophile” on Twitter Tuesday, and repeatedly posted the hashtags #TrumpIsARapist and #TrumpisaPedo in what appears like an attempt to get the smears trending on the social media platform.

Twitter hasn’t issued a fact-check on Messing’s tweet and the company’s communications department didn’t respond to a query from Breitbart News. The social media giant has been cracking down on President Trump by fact checking and even blocking some of his tweets, claiming that they are inaccurate or contain misleading information about election rules.

Debra Messing, who boasts more than 653,000 followers on Twitter, regularly lashes out at President Trump on social media. But her latest tweets represent her most aggressive and baseless accusations yet.

The Will & Grace star was retweeting Joe Biden surrogate and Democratic Party operative Jon Cooper, who also claimed that the president “is a pedophile” and that he has “raped & sexually assaulted young women.”

She later posted several tweets containing the hashtags #TrumpIsAPedo and #TrumpIsARapist.

Messing is a past Twitter offender. In June, the actress got hit with a Twitter fact check after Breitbart News reported that she posted a fake photo in an attempt to conflate President Trump and Adolf Hitler. The tweet was later removed from her account.

The actress has endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House and has been campaigning virtually for the Biden-Harris ticket by using her social media influencer status to promote their campaign and those of other Democrats seeking office or re-election.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

