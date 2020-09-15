https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/dem-u-s-senate-candidate-cal-cunningham-gets-called-out-for-questioning-the-safety-of-an-fda-approved-covid-19-vaccine-ncsen/

Yikes.

At last night’s debate for the North Carolina U.S. Senate seat, Dem challenger Cal Cunningham said he wouldn’t trust a coronavirus vaccine even if the FDA approved one for use:

This is a really big deal and Sen. Thom Tillis is right to call him out on it:

First, it was Kamala Harris questioning the science and now Cunningham. It’s becoming a pattern for Dems:

Dems, you need to stop this RIGHT NOW:

But instead of stopping it, they’re doubling down. This is former Harris staffer Ian Sams DEFENDING Cunningham’s stance:

Do better, Dems:

The latest polls have the race basically tied:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...