https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/15/dem-ny-rep-rails-against-mayor-de-blasio-demands-he-do-his-damn-job-and-stop-playing-politics-972863

A New York congressman called out his fellow Democrats for being “intellectual elitists” and said he is “ashamed” of having Mayor Bill de Blasio represent the party.

U.S. Rep. Max Rose demanded that the Democrat mayor “stop playing politics” and do his “damn job” during an interview with Fox News. As de Blasio is deservedly hit from all sides over his dismal so-called leadership in New York City, frustrated residents and even lawmakers are demanding changes.

Rose told Fox News he is “ashamed that Bill de Blasio is a Democrat with the way he’s acting,” and fired back at the mayor’s criticism of his remarks, suggesting that they are an attempt to boost his standing in the congressional race against Republican candidate Nicole Malliotakis.

“I would prefer it if the mayor didn’t think so much about advertisements and actually started doing his job. Let’s think about that,” Rose said.

“My response to the mayor is plain and simple. If you don’t want to be considered the worst mayor in the history of New York City, do your damn job. Stop playing politics,” he added.

Rose blasted de Blasio as “the worst mayor in the history of New York City” in a campaign ad he recently released, promoting the mayor to fire back, calling the congressman “just a politician running for office and he’s wrong.”

Rose had some choice words for his fellow Democrats as well, calling them out for not caring about the quality of life for Americans in their cities.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

(Source: Fox News)

“Democrats do this all too often. They scoff at things like quality of life. They say, ‘That’s not, you know, intellectually elitist enough for me.’ Let’s pick up the trash on time. Let’s clean the streets…. They don’t care if the trash gets picked up on time because social media doesn’t care if the trash gets picked up on time. They don’t care about a crime unit or this or that because you can’t put [it] into a hashtag,” he said.

Rose noted a recent letter to de Blasio from over 160 business executives in New York City, demanding he take “immediate action to restore essential services” following the coronavirus lockdowns.

“There is widespread anxiety over public safety, cleanliness and other quality of life issues that are contributing to deteriorating conditions in commercial districts and neighborhoods across the five boroughs,” the letter stated to the mayor who just announced he is cancelling the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Spirit-crushing Bill de Blasio just cancelled the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade https://t.co/WvAFLhfARG pic.twitter.com/gZSHfpXPJf — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) September 15, 2020

“The letter could not have come soon enough,” Rose, who did not vote for de Blasio in 2014 nor 2017, said.

“What we are seeing are mini Amazon debacles day in and day out where this mayor is almost luxuriating in the ways in which he is chasing businesses out of New York City. Guess what that means?” he asked. “You have less business in New York City — that’s less tax revenue you have to raise salaries and to help people.”

Latest posts by Frieda Powers see all)



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

